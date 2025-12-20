Opinion

BERNARDO: Wishing you a Merry Christmas

Christmas thanks to the community standing between evidence-based policy and ideological confiscation.
CSSA Christmas 2025
CSSA Christmas 2025Image courtesy of CSSA
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Firearms
Guns
Cssa
Christmas
Opinion
Canadian Sports Shooting Association
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news