BERNARDO: Wishing you a Merry Christmas

Tony Bernardo is the Executive Director of the Canadian Shooting Sports Association.As we head into the Christmas holidays, I want to pause and say thank you to you, our members, our staff, and volunteers of the Canadian Shooting Sports Association (CSSA).As you're aware, the CSSA's mission is "To Preserve, Promote, and Protect the Lawful Use and Ownership of Firearms in Canada."Those aren't just pretty words on a website.It's work that can only happen because of you.So to begin, thank you to you, our faithful CSSA members.Your memberships and donations provide financial stability so the CSSA can operate with professionalism and consistency year-round.Programs like the "Parliamentary Day at the Range" where we, in partnership with the Outdoor Caucus Association of Canada, Stittsville Shooting Ranges, and a host of volunteers, give Members of Parliament, Senators, and their respective staffs the opportunity to experience firearms in a positive light.This annual event is critical to our mission's success..I've lost count of the times an MP, Senator, or Hill staffer has said to me, "How can I get one of these guns? They're awesome!"What I do remember, with crystal clarity, is the expressions on their faces when I tell them, "You can't. That's a prohibited firearm."They are puzzled, confused, and cannot comprehend why the tool that just gave them so much joy is not permitted for use in Canada.This is just one of the ways the CSSA changes the attitude of elected officials and their staff towards firearms.Then there are all the opportunities in the Parliamentary process to educate and inform, such as speaking at Committee when legislation makes its way through the process.MP Bob Zimmer highlighted the CSSA's impact perfectly when he stated,"Every time good firearms legislation comes out of the House of Commons, CSSA is behind it. Every time bad firearms legislation comes out of the House of Commons, CSSA is in front of it."All of this vital work could not be done without you, your membership, and your support..Again, because of you, the CSSA has the best staff a non-profit organization could ask for.Their work ethic, professionalism, and responsiveness to you make leading this team a real treat.Their consistent effort shows up in all kinds of ways, from our principled advocacy and policy engagement, to our public education initiatives that push back on misinformation from disarmament agenda-driven politicians and groups alike, to the leadership that supports our longstanding culture of safety and personal responsibility through firearms safety training and instruction.Garry Breitkreuz, M.P. Yorkton-Melville (1993–2015), spoke to our staff's dedication when he said, "For professionalism, credibility, activism, and just plain hard work on behalf of its members, the CSSA is the undeniable choice for Canadians fighting to preserve and enhance their right to own and use firearms."This Christmas, it is also worth giving a specific nod to the people who make this community more than "just a membership."The long-time members who have steadfastly remained committed, the new members who joined despite the challenges, all the families who collaboratively build these cherished traditions, the youth who embody the future of our shooting sports and hunting heritage, and the clubs, shooting ranges, and instructors who generously donate their volunteer time to foster a culture of safety and personal responsibility are all integral to the community.Looking ahead, our commitment remains the same.CSSA will keep serving members across Canada. We will stay focused on lawful firearms use, responsible sport shooting, and consistent, professional engagement on the issues that affect this community..Are there tough challenges under a government focused more on confiscating your legally-owned firearms than stopping illegal guns at the border or removing them from the hands of violent criminals?Absolutely. But that doesn't mean we stop.It means we double down on our education efforts at every level of government.It means we double down on encouraging you to get involved in the political process, so when the next federal election comes, our community is ready to help elect those men and women who support our heritage, our culture of safety, our values, ethics, and commitment to public safety measures that actually work.You bring the values.Your membership turns those values into action.Action brings concrete results.Maybe not today under a Liberal government who despises our very existence, but tomorrow, under a government that realizes criminals and smuggled guns are the problem, and that remembers that we have, for generations, always been part of the solution.On behalf of everyone here at the CSSA, thank you for your trust, your support, and the standards you uphold.I wish you and your loved ones a Merry Christmas and a safe, peaceful holiday season.