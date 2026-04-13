Opinion

BERNARDO: Yes or no — the question Ontario’s Chief Firearms Officer refuses to answer

Other provinces used legislation to shield firearms owners from federal confiscation. Ontario used press releases — and now nobody will answer what happens if you don't comply.
Yes or no — the question Ontario’s Chief Firearms Officer refuses to answer
Yes or no — the question Ontario’s Chief Firearms Officer refuses to answerImage courtesy of CSSA
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Ontario
Chief Firearms Officer
Firearms
Gun Grab
Opinion
Opinion Column

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