BERNARDO: Yes or no — the question Ontario’s Chief Firearms Officer refuses to answer

Tony Bernardo is the Executive Director of the Canadian Shooting Sports Association.On March 22, a second letter was sent to Ontario’s Chief Firearms Officer.It asked one question. A simple one.“Will the Chief Firearms Officer revoke the firearms licences of those who do not turn in their newly prohibited firearms?”And then, for clarity: “Yes, or no. Please choose one.”It is a question that requires no briefing note.Ontarians are being forced to make decisions without knowing the consequences.No answer has been received.That silence matters more than any press release.Because while the question sits unanswered, Ontarians are being told something very different in the Legislature.The government’s position is clear. Ontario does not support the federal firearms confiscation scheme..From the Premier down, the message is repeated.“We will stand with legal gun owners every single day.”Here’s the contradiction.The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) declared they will not assist the federal government in confiscating legally-owned firearms from licenced gun owners.But the Chief Firearms Officer of Ontario, an OPP member, holds the power to revoke firearms licences for anyone who does not surrender their newly prohibited firearms.Government support is declared.Protection is absent.Bobbi Ann Brady, MPP for Haldimand-Norfolk, said it plainly in the Ontario Legislature, “This is precisely the moment that calls for real protection, not sound bites.”A statement of opposition does not stop enforcement.It does not protect the licence holder..What happens if you don’t comply?That is the question no one will answer.The OPP has said they will not participate in firearms confiscation.The province says it does not support these firearms confiscations.But the Chief Firearms Officer, appointed by that same provincial government from the ranks of the OPP, holds authority over firearms licences.That authority changes the outcome.Because you don’t need to physically seize firearms if you revoke the legal right to own them.Once a licence is revoked, possessing your firearms becomes illegal.Revocation means instant criminalization.The question is unavoidable..Is Ontario truly refusing to participate? Or is it simply choosing a quieter method?This is where silence becomes evidence.The letter was not vague. It did not invite interpretation. It did not require legal analysis.It asked for a simple one-word answer.Yes or no.Weeks later, there is still no answer.No clarification from the Chief Firearms Officer.No statement from the Premier.No explanation from the Solicitor General.At the same time, Ontario firearms owners are being told not to worry because the province stands with them..They’re being told this is about targeting criminals, not lawful owners.But Bobbi Ann Brady raised another critical point.Other provinces are not relying on political statements.Saskatchewan and Alberta both use provincial legislation to actively shield firearms owners from federal gun confiscations.Ontario has not.Instead, what’s emerging is something far more uncertain.Some police services are opting out.Others are opting in.Enforcement now depends on where you live.Hanging over all of it is the unanswered question: Will your licence be revoked if you refuse to comply?.Brady warned of the “potential criminalization of previously law-abiding owners.”That’s not rhetoric. That is the logical outcome of a system where the rules change, enforcement varies, and the real consequences are never clearly stated.So we return to the only question that matters.Will the Ontario Chief Firearms Officer revoke the licences of those who refuse to participate?Yes, or no.Silence is not neutral.Silence is a decision.Silence shapes policy.Silence drives compliance.Silence carries consequences.And right now, silence is being used as the answer.Tony Bernardo is the Executive Director of the Canadian Shooting Sports Association.