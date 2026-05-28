Opinion

BEST: Canada’s contract law is under siege — and indigenous veto power is expanding fast

The Metlakatla lawsuit against Prince Rupert Port Authority could redefine commercial certainty, confidential contracts, and investor confidence across Canada.
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Prince Rupert Port Authority
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Metlakatla First Nation
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