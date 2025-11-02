Opinion

BEST: Judges are remaking Constitutional law, not applying it, and Canadians’ property rights are part of the collateral damage

When judges turn from law to ideology, Canadians’ deeds and titles become political hostages.
Gavel
GavelCourtesy Public Policy Institute California
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Judges
Property
Opinion
Constitutional Law
Private Property
Opinion Column
activist judges

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news