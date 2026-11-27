Peter Best is a retired Sudbury lawyer and the author of There Is No Difference – An Argument for the Abolition of the Aboriginal Reserve System and All Other Special Race-based Laws and Entitlements for Canada’s Aboriginals, available through Amazon. His website is thereisnodifference.ca.BC Premier Lorne Doerkson sent a mandate letter to his new attorney general, Caroline Elliott, asking her to prioritize four key commitments. The first is to repeal the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA). The second is to introduce a Property Rights Defence Act to protect private property rights and uphold BC’s land title system. The third is to repeal the previous government’s Crown litigation directives concerning Aboriginal title and property rights, which precluded BC’s lawyers defending the province against meritless Aboriginal claims from raising all proper and available defences. The fourth is to develop an Aboriginal Title Transparency Act to provide greater transparency around Government/Aboriginal negotiations that affect public or private lands.All of these are extremely important. BC’s Crown litigation directives are almost identical counterparts to the Attorney General of Canada’s Directive on Civil Litigation Involving Indigenous Peoples (sometimes called “the Practice Directive” and all are jointly called “the directives”).This article is to illustrate why BC’s decision to repeal its Crown litigation directives is so wise and necessary, and why Ottawa should repeal its similar Practice Directive.These insidious documents have been draining Canada’s and BC’s treasuries, while undermining Crown sovereignty for many years.There is a particular species of modern Western self-flagellation that only a nation as polite, wealthy, and historically unburdened as Canada could have perfected. In most jurisdictions, when a citizen or group sues the state, the state’s lawyers do what lawyers are paid to do: they defend the state’s powers and rights. They defend the public purse. They robustly test and challenge the plaintiff’s evidence, put before the court their own counterevidence, and uphold the law as it was actually written. In Ottawa, however, under the successive stewardship of former prime minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Mark Carney, the government has hit upon a novel, decidedly post-modern alternative, emulated by BC..Both have instructed their own advocates to lay down their arms, open the treasury vaults, and apologize profusely for the inconvenience of being a sovereign state or government in the first place.To observe the contemporary Canadian legal landscape is to witness what the University of Calgary political scientist Tom Flanagan has aptly termed “reparations by stealth.”Through a seamless collaboration between a compliant judiciary and federal and BC (former) executive branches, drunk on their own moral vanity, the Canadian state and BC have been converted into veritable candy shops for indigenous advocacy groups and their small army of big-city contingency-fee lawyers. Tens of billions of taxpayer dollars are routinely spent for newly invented “rights” and retroactive “damages” in cases where any non-indigenous Canadian bringing an identical claim would be laughed out of the courtroom before lunch.Consider the absurdities produced by the 2025 companion Federal Court class actions involving the Shamattawa and St. Theresa Point First Nations — rulings which declared that the Crown owes a legally binding fiduciary duty and a duty of care in negligence to provide free housing and free drinking water to all residents on remote reserves. In multi-billion-dollar suits where ordinary Canadians who struggle to afford a roof over their heads receive nothing from the state but a tax bill, the judiciary has effectively conjured up a constitutional entitlement to free housing and free drinking water based solely on ancestry, while non-indigenous citizens navigate mortgages and market realities, the courts declare that for one group, shelter and water are enforceable legal obligations of the taxpayer.So bottomless is the financial abyss opened by Justice Paul Favel’s December 2025 decisions that it was too much for even Mark Carney’s otherwise pliant government. They appealed to the Federal Court of Appeal. (Canadians are awaiting the appeal decision.) Ottawa’s lawyers suddenly rediscovered a tiny bit of their duty to the taxpayer, warning that the rulings pave the way for “unlimited government liability.” Yet observe the farcical choreography: while the Crown’s advocates argue in court that Canada owes no enforceable obligation to fund reserve housing and drinking water, the very same Liberal government simultaneously pushes legislation to codify those exact entitlements — fighting a battle it has already philosophically surrendered.How does a serious G7 nation arrive at such a state of voluntary legal disarmament? The intellectual scaffolding is built from a familiar set of contemporary pieties. First comes Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982 — a vaguely worded provision that an activist bench has spent four decades stretching like warm taffy to encompass whatever political fashion happens to be blowing through the law schools. To this is added the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), an aspirational international document treated by Ottawa as though it were carved on stone tablets and delivered directly from Mount Sinai..BC foolishly followed suit with its virtually identical DRIPA (also directed by the new BC government to be repealed).Surrounding these legal instruments is a thick fog of historical penance. Everything unpleasant, difficult, or unresolved is attributed to the “legacy of colonialism” — a phrase so elastic and all-purpose that it functions as a perpetual-motion machine for rapacious Aboriginal litigation. Consider the exquisite irony at the heart of this enterprise. Claimants and their legal counsel routinely denounce the Indian Act as an intolerable relic of colonial oppression — even as indigenous leadership consistently declines every invitation to dismantle it. More amusingly still, these tireless critics of Western imperialism prosecute their endless lawsuits against the Crown by relying entirely upon that quintessential instrument of British-Canadian colonialism: the common law and the Canadian judicial system. One might have thought that a system so irredeemably tainted by colonial sin would be rejected root and branch. Yet when the cheques are being written in nine- and ten-figure sums, the courts of the colonizer suddenly acquire an irresistible charm.What transforms this ideological theatre from a mere academic curiosity into a catastrophic drain on the Canadian taxpayer and a source of endless racial division is the fact that the outcomes are largely predetermined. In a normal adversarial system, the plaintiff must prove a case against a vigorous defence. In Canada, the defence has been ordered to defend only performatively, and essentially to throw the fight.Enter the document that future historians, should any remain sufficiently un-decolonized to write honestly, will surely record as the Trudeau Crown Sovereignty Surrender Directive, the writers’ name for the federal Practice Directive. This remarkable instruction manual was issued in January 2019 by Justin Trudeau’s then-attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould — a former Regional Chief of the British Columbia Assembly of First Nations whose appointment to oversee Crown litigation against indigenous claimants required a truly heroic suspension of disbelief regarding conflicts of interest.Read in the cold light of day, the Practice Directive is nothing less than a blueprint for institutional capitulation. Under the guise of “advancing reconciliation” and upholding the “honour of the Crown,” Department of Justice lawyers are explicitly instructed to prioritize negotiated settlements over courtroom defence, to avoid asserting legal positions that might be deemed overly adversarial, to make sweeping factual admissions, and to treat oral history not as a matter of strict evidentiary admissibility, but merely of weight. In plain English, the lawyers sworn to represent the interests of the Crown — which is to say, the collective citizenry of Canada — have been ordered to act as facilitators for the plaintiffs..GIESBRECHT: Ottawa abandoned the rule of law for ‘reconciliation’.And let’s be clear. This “reconciliation” Practice Directive is a radical restructuring of every part of the “justice” that makes up what is supposed to be a justice system. To prove our point, consider this: Canada is the only country in the world that explicitly ties government litigation strategy and the restriction of legal defences to indigenous reconciliation..One of us, Peter Best, describes in detail how this insidious document worked in practice in the Shamattawa and St. Theresa cases: Canada’s Practice Directive Tells its Lawyers to Cravenly Sell Out Canadians to Aboriginal Groups.The consequences of this unilateral disarmament are entirely predictable. When a government announces in advance that it considers vigorous legal defence to be morally suspect, litigation ceases to be a search for truth and becomes an exercise in extortion. Every historical grievance, every policy disagreement, and every administrative shortcoming from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries is transformed into a massive financial liability for twenty-first-century taxpayers who had nothing to do with any of it. Meanwhile, the concept of “reconciliation” — a noble word that once implied mutual forgiveness, shared citizenship, and moving forward together — has been degraded into a one-way, materialistic transaction: an endless transfer of cash from one group of citizens to another solely on the basis of ancestry. No civilization can long survive when its ruling classes become convinced that the very existence of its legal and political order is an original sin requiring perpetual financial atonement. A state that refuses to defend its own sovereignty, its own laws, and its own taxpayers in court is not demonstrating moral superiority; it is simply advertising its exhaustion. Until Canadians insist upon a government willing to treat all citizens as equals before the law — and instruct its lawyers to defend the public interest rather than cravenly negotiate its surrender — the candy store in Ottawa will remain open, and the bill will continue to be left on the doorstep of the Canadian taxpayer.Canada must follow BC’s lead and repeal the Practice Directive.Peter Best is a retired Sudbury lawyer and the author of There Is No Difference – An Argument for the Abolition of the Aboriginal Reserve System and All Other Special Race-based Laws and Entitlements for Canada’s Aboriginals, available through Amazon. His website is thereisnodifference.ca.