Opinion

BLACKETT: Alberta's Justice Moreau a progressive tilt to the Supreme Court

Supreme Court now predominantly women, as Prime Minister Trudeau appoints Alberta's Justice Mary Moreau. Calgary lawyer Glenn Blackett considers the implications.
Supreme Court now predominantly women, as Prime Minister Trudeau appoints Alberta's Justice Mary Moreau. Calgary lawyer Glenn Blackett considers the implications. Courtesy of Canadian Lawyer
Loading content, please wait...
Supreme Court Of Canada
Mary Moreau

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news