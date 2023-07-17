special meeting being held by ALS
Western Standard Photo

Alberta lawyers are coming under increasing political pressure from their own regulator, the Law Society of Alberta (LSA.)

On the afternoon of Monday July 17th, a number of Canadian lawyers and other professionals and citizens, wrote to the Premier, the Minister of Justice, members of provincial caucus and to the LSA itself, raising the alarm and pleading for the restoration of professional independence. That's because LSA has now declared that in order to be fully professionally competent, a lawyer must be a social justice advocate. It has recently introduced a new professional development profile and mandatory online planning tool by which lawyers who are not woke are encouraged to reflect on this failing and change it.

Tags

Recommended for you

(3) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

We are under attack from all sides.

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

Thank you, Glenn Blackett, for this very important article.

I wonder if the Law Society is "adopting" these woke ideas because the benchers understand that the Federal Government appoints Judges to the King's bench? Many may view their position as a stepping stone?

In any event, the "wokification" of our legal system, starting with the regulatory body, must be stopped. As you illustrate well, failing to halt this hydra is not without consequence.

Report Add Reply
Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

“Careful, before X is irreparably damaged.”

I think it his ship has nearly sunk

Run her aground, we’ll rebuild after.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.