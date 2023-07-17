special meeting being held by ALS
Alberta lawyers are coming under increasing political pressure from their own regulator, the Law Society of Alberta (LSA.)

On the afternoon of Monday July 17th, a number of Canadian lawyers and other professionals and citizens, wrote to the Premier, the Minister of Justice, members of provincial caucus and to the LSA itself, raising the alarm and pleading for the restoration of professional independence. That's because LSA has now declared that in order to be fully professionally competent, a lawyer must be a social justice advocate. It has recently introduced a new professional development profile and mandatory online planning tool by which lawyers who are not woke are encouraged to reflect on this failing and change it.

A Person

Good article, but missing one critical component; in all cases, priority #1 for all lawyers is to protect themselves and their careers first.

Your freedom, rights, family, safety, health etc all come in second-place to a lawyer’s own personal/professional regard.

PersonOne

And who gives these regulatory group their 'powers'? Think about that.

Alittlecriticalthoughtplease

If ALL lawyers that value the institution of law as being a person is INNOCENT until PROVEN guilty with FACTUAL (primary) & circumstantial (secondary) EVIDENCE the power of numbers should come to bear on the law society. This does not mean that one cannot feel for the guilty or the innocent just that they act according to where the evidence takes them without letting their feelings intercede. Stand up lawyers or you will be woke'd out of existence when either people realize that a lawyer does them no good or the government comes for your jobs also when there is no more need for lawyers just government bureaucrats that make decisions.

Free Canada

Back in early 2019 I was asleep to what is going on in Canada and the world. Now I feel I am awake. And I have lost many nights sleep over what I now see. The problem is the majority of Canadians are still asleep. 44% of people still voted NDP in our last Election. Wow! We have lots of hard times ahead to wake people up.

carole

Cannont Alberta lawyers fire their own regulator, the Law Society of Alberta? Or can't we have 2 Law Societies in Alberta. Once called the non-woke Law Society of Alberta?

GeorgeOfTheJungle

We need to have a parallel economy with parallel institutions that have not been corrupted by social marxists. This includes a separate medical society and medical centres, accounting society, legal society, psychological society, etc. The leftists have completed their long march through the institutions and they have captured them for the Left. The people are left with no real choice. We must have our own institutions and have the right to jealously guard them against marxist infiltration.

foslfarm

Real justice is already dead in Canada. The Supreme judges are not elected. They are personally picked by the dictator - Red flag #1. The attorney general is personally picked by the dictator - Red flag #2. The police Commissioner is personally picked by the dictator - Red flag #3. The controls the media - Red flag #4. The dictator (against all laws of the land) can do and say whatever he likes, with absolutely no consequences - Red flag #5. It can therefore be a fact that unless a person bowes down to the dictators ideology, they will not get a fair trial. The Supreme ruler of Canada is unstoppable and he can break every law including keeping political prisoners in jail with no trial or bail while releasing super violent criminals. The Supreme ruler of Canada can freeze your bank account with the wave of his magic wand of destruction. The Supreme tyrant of Canada can direct his personally hand picked buddies to make sure real justice is crushed. And don't forget....The entity that is supposed to protect the people from a rogue dictator (the Senate) is also personally hand picked by the dictator! How many red flags does it take to wake up the sheeple? . So many examples of tru-dows totalitarianism it is sickening. The lawyers who fight for true justice are respected and commended but in the end it is the government controlled judges/cops/media who ultimately decide. So is there real justice in Canada under this current regime ???

free the west

You are so bang on on all of your points. The Prime Minister (aka Dear Leader) has far too much power, but all attempts to change things runs into the brick wall of the Laurentian elites who are happy the way things are, and the Constitution is a straight jacket that cannot readily be changed. The only way out for western Canada is to build the institutions of a viable independent state at the provincial level and then persuade our fellow citizens that their future prosperity would be better served outside of Confederation.

paradoxi67

[thumbup]

peacefulowl67

Read "The Quest For Cosmic Justice" by Thomas Sowell or "The Mirage of Social Justice" by Hayek. There is only justice ..... without qualifier words in front of it.

Silence Dogood

Hello fellow libertarian.

LJeromeS

A PS: upon reading my comment over, I was tacitly assuming that a reader would have watched a good portion of the NCI hearings. A good cross-section of the issues the doctors had during the Covid nonsense was aired there (and is still archived online, I believe). In addtion, Bruce Pardy (law prof. at Queens) testified more than once at NCI, and was prominent in the very recent Bencher election in Ontario, where those woke issues were pretty front and centre in that election. And there was an issue brought on motion by a group of Alberta lawyers very recently that also went down to defeat but some 800 (reported somewhere I dont exactly recall) lawyers were on the "non-woke" side. With a very short time fuse for voting, the "woke" contingent won, but this is a broader "professions" issue that is not going away in Alberta, but I think Ontario is the tip of that spear. ......talk about living in interesting times......

paradoxi67

[thumbup]

LJeromeS

These professional regulators demonstrate the old adage that absolute power corrupts absolutely. The Covid jab nonsense demonstrated that in spades as regards any professionals who practise in the broad medical sphere. That was particularly glaring and in your face---you would be denied care if you hadnt had the jab (and then the booster, and then another booster and.....) All of these "societies" (regulators) get their power from the province. Repeal the Act that creates the Alberta Law Society and it ceases to exist. Or the legislators could create two (or more) Law Societies, and dictate that a lawyer must belong to any one. (This would likely also keep the fees they charge from ballooning as tends to be the case now--since they are a monopoly--to practise, you MUST be a member) The matter of legal ethics is a hot topic over the last year or two, but the bought Media avoid it. (In fact, the AHS has baldly stated that the WEF has "invited" them to be a part of their organization, and participate in their activities--which the AMA seems to have enthusiastically taken on.) One of the complaints that I have heard from my lawyer friends over the years, is that the big firms control the Law Society, so only sole practitioners and small firms (by and large) get disciplined. More than one "Law Society" or "College of Physicians and Surgeons" could be created that would solve this as well. (The accountants already do this.) Perhaps this is another area that the NCI could do an "Inquiry" on, and make some recommendations. Their template seems to work pretty well. and after all, the issues "intersect", so how could the "woke" or WEF acolytes object?

John1963

Thank you for this. As a distant observer I have often wondered if there could be some way to have more independent Societies as too often it seems like the Fox is in charge of the Hen house. Not sure of the best way to do this, as it seems like the people who want to be regulators, have agendas they want to impose on everyone else. Perhaps a randomly chosen citizens panel of non-lawyers???

paradoxi67

[thumbup]

PersonOne

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

FreeAlberta

We are under attack from all sides.

Mila

Thank you, Glenn Blackett, for this very important article.

I wonder if the Law Society is "adopting" these woke ideas because the benchers understand that the Federal Government appoints Judges to the King's bench? Many may view their position as a stepping stone?

In any event, the "wokification" of our legal system, starting with the regulatory body, must be stopped. As you illustrate well, failing to halt this hydra is not without consequence.

Silence Dogood

“Careful, before X is irreparably damaged.”

I think it his ship has nearly sunk

Run her aground, we’ll rebuild after.

