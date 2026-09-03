Opinion

BLACKETT: The Law Society of Alberta stayed woke — UCP’s new law is helping them hide it

By fiddling with commentaries rather than rules, Alberta lawyers have successfully obscured mandatory ideological compliance behind a smokescreen of murky legal language.
The Law vs Woke
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