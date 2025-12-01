Opinion

BLACKETT: The poisoned chalice — the ‘anti-woke’ bill that actually authorizes woke rule

A legal expert explains how Bill 13’s hidden clauses empower regulators, muzzle professionals, and turn neutrality into a poisoned chalice.
A poisoned chalice
A poisoned chaliceImage courtesy of Grok
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Woke
Dei
Diversity Equity And Inclusion
Opinion
Opinion Column
Bill 13
Regulated Professions Neutrality Act

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news