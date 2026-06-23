Opinion

BLACKETT: The rule of law vs. social justice — why Alberta’s fight against legal wokeness is far from over

Despite major reforms under the Regulated Professions Neutrality Act, the legal establishment may still be advancing critical legal theory under new names.
Danielle Smith, DEI
Danielle Smith, DEIWS Canva
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Danielle Smith
Social Justice
Dei
Law Society Of Alberta
Diversity Equity And Inclusion
Opinion
Opinion Column
Rule Of Law
Regulated Professions Neutrality Act
Peterson Law
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