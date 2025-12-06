BOITCHENKO: More ways to stay and play in Alberta

Andrew Boitchenko is Alberta’s Minister of Tourism and Sport.Albertans are blessed to live in one of the most desirable places in the world. Since 2019, our government has increased the size of Alberta’s provincial parks and recreation areas by over 300,000 hectares — protecting wildlife and preserving our natural landscapes for people to enjoy. As a father, grandfather, and the elected representative for thousands of Albertans, I am proud to be a part of a government that is committed to ensuring that future generations can access and enjoy these beautiful areas.That’s why our government passed the All-Season Resorts Act, offering more ways for Albertans from all walks of life to enjoy their own backyard, regardless of income or ability. What’s more, enabling the responsible development of sustainable, world-class tourism experiences will also help strengthen and diversify Alberta’s economy, creating jobs and prosperity..MACLEOD: Let the people speak.Earlier this year, a province-wide public survey found that 90% of Albertans support growing our tourism sector to help diversify the economy and 73% of Albertans support responsible all-season resort development on our provincial crown lands. This isn’t surprising when more than 60% of Albertans have travelled to BC in the past three years, where they have over 30 all-season resorts, including 13 on provincial crown land.For too long, Alberta has watched billions in tourism spending head west to BC. Albertans alone spend $1.2 billion more vacationing in BC than British Columbians spend here. That gap represents an untapped potential opportunity to keep those dollars, jobs, and experiences in Alberta..Well-known all-season resorts across the country like Whistler, Revelstoke, and Mont Tremblant have been successful in bringing in thousands of visitors and generating billions of dollars per year. With the All-Season Resorts Act, our government has laid the groundwork to bring that success to Alberta.All-season resorts also present the opportunity to further advance indigenous economic participation, leadership, and cultural inclusion in Alberta’s visitor economy. Alberta’s government is committed to continuing meaningful engagement with indigenous communities, including ensuring that Treaty Rights are respected. By fostering indigenous leadership and collaboration, all-season resorts contribute to reconciliation, economic self-determination, and the cultural richness of Alberta’s tourism landscape..QUESNEL: Confronting the uncomfortable truth about Christian antisemitism.By attracting private investment while ensuring development is responsible and sustainable, we are striking the right balance of economic growth and environmental stewardship. Our government continues to work closely with our partners to ensure that environmental excellence is maintained as a foundational expectation of all-season resorts. Resorts must be planned, developed, and operated in a manner that reflects Alberta’s commitment to sustainable tourism and environmental stewardship. This includes protective and proactive measures such as wildfire mitigation and staff accommodation planning.Our government is proud to champion the late Premier Peter Lougheed’s vision for Alberta’s Rockies. He recognized the importance of tourism and recreation to our economic diversification and prosperity, and strived to ensure all Albertans had the opportunity to enjoy our mountain areas..In Premier Lougheed’s own words, “I think all members are aware of the very serious pressure on our national parks in terms of overcrowding, and the need to have more convenient recreation for our citizens.” He went on to stress the importance of “making sure it is developed in a way that minimizes the damage to the environment and maximizes the opportunity for citizens of moderate incomes to be able to participate, perhaps even without the fullest degree of physical activity, in this very beautiful part of our province.”.STEPHAN: The Notwithstanding Clause is good for Alberta.These words still ring true 50 years later, and our government is working tirelessly to make his vision a reality through our strategy for all-season resorts.For Albertans, this means more opportunities to stay and play in their own backyard. It means thriving local economies, stronger communities, and ensuring that the next generation can more easily enjoy the same beautiful province that we know and love. Alberta’s future is bright, and it’s waiting right in our backyard.Andrew Boitchenko is Alberta’s Minister of Tourism and Sport.