BOLTON: Jobs that change lives — why I hire through the Rotary Employment Partnership

Scott Bolton is the retired President and Chief Executive Officer of UFA Co-operative Ltd. and currently serves as the Chair of the Board of Directors for the Business Council of Alberta.As a business executive in Alberta, I know successful hiring is rarely about slogans or good intentions. It comes down to preparation, fit, and support over time. When those elements are in place, people succeed — and so do businesses.That is why my experience hiring people with intellectual disabilities through the Rotary Employment Partnership has mattered so much. When I served as President & CEO of UFA Cooperative, our organization became involved in the program because other employers said it made business sense and strengthened the communities they serve. And, as a rural cooperative, we liked the fact that the partnership created tax-paying members of society who were putting money into the system, not just taking it out. Frankly, this is the rural way. A hand up, not a handout.The Rotary Employment Partnership supports people with intellectual disabilities to enter the workforce, earn real wages, and meaningfully contribute. It is not charity, not in the least, and this was certainly my experience at UFA. The jobs filled through our partnership program are real jobs, filling crucial roles with competitive salaries commensurate with market rates for the requirements. I simply cannot begin to tell you how proud our staff are of our cooperative’s commitment to giving those with intellectual disabilities a fair chance.With nearly 1,000 meaningful, well-paid jobs created, the Partnership has more than proven itself. The Partnership’s twenty-fifth-anniversary milestone this month reflects its durability and impact. It is an internationally recognized employment innovation developed right here in Alberta by Inclusion Alberta, a family-driven organization, in partnership with Rotary Districts 5360 and 5370..Hiring through the Rotary Employment Partnership has made UFA stronger. Employees are motivated and dependable. Turnover is lower. Team morale improves. I’m proud to know that our workplace supports economic participation and stability for people with intellectual disabilities who want to work and can work. I have seen firsthand the positive differences this makes across the workplace and how it contributes to the success of the business overall. Skills develop. Confidence grows. Pride becomes visible — including pride in being a taxpayer. And lives are changed.The Partnership was designed to align with how employers actually operate. Rotarians and other employers voluntarily open doors through their personal and business networks, helping develop job opportunities that meet real business needs and allow persons with intellectual disabilities to contribute. It’s an example of community stepping up with practical solutions, rather than waiting for the government to design them. Employers have confidence in hiring someone with an intellectual disability due to Inclusion Alberta’s track record as a reliable, long-term partner — one that understands business realities and remains accessible when challenges arise. Candidates are prepared before they arrive. Jobs and people are matched carefully. Expectations are clear from day one. And when challenges come up — as they do with any employee — there’s a knowledgeable staff person who knows my business and the employee well enough to successfully work through any issues. This was certainly my experience when I was President of UFA.For adults with intellectual disabilities — the majority of whom are unemployed — access to work can be transformative. A job can mean greater financial stability, stronger social connections, and the ability to plan for the future. For most of us, work is foundational to adult life and identity.People with intellectual disabilities want what we all want — a chance to earn a living, to contribute, and to build a good life. After 25 years, the Rotary Employment Partnership has more than demonstrated its value to Alberta’s business community and to Alberta as a whole.Scott Bolton is the retired President and Chief Executive Officer of UFA Co-operative Ltd. and currently serves as the Chair of the Board of Directors for the Business Council of Alberta.