Opinion

BOLTON: Jobs that change lives — why I hire through the Rotary Employment Partnership

After 25 years and nearly 1,000 jobs created, Alberta’s Rotary Employment Partnership proves that lower turnover, stronger teams, and better business results — not charity — are driving employer participation.
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Office workersImage courtesy of Campaign Creators on Unsplash
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