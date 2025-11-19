Opinion

BORG: Budget 2025 passed on fear, not principles

The Opposition parties struck an obvious deal.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Interim NDP leader Don Davies
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Interim NDP leader Don DaviesIllustration by Jeremy Borg
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Opinion
Opinion Column
budget 2025 canada
Mark Carney budget
Canadian federal budget vote
Minority Parliament Canada
NDP abstention Budget 2025
Conservative Party Canada strategy
Pierre Poilievre polling
Don Davies NDP leader

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news