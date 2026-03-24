Opinion

BORG: Deja vu politics — Ford’s habit of recycling broken ideas

From ticket resale caps to speed cameras, Doug Ford’s government keeps reviving policies it once condemned — without ever explaining the U-turns.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford pours bottle of Crown Royal out on ground
Ontario Premier Doug Ford pours bottle of Crown Royal out on groundScreenshot: CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ontario
Doug Ford
Tickets
Opinion
Opinion Column
resale tickets

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news