Opinion

BORG: Doug Ford bought a ‘gravy plane’ while asking you to tighten your belt — and the excuses don't hold up

With $485 billion in debt and hospitals under strain, the premier's $28.9 million Bombardier Challenger 650 is a bad look.
Doug Ford's face on a plane
Doug Ford's face on a planeWs Illustration
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