BORG: Doug Ford bought a ‘gravy plane’ while asking you to tighten your belt — and the excuses don't hold up

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s decision to purchase a $28.9 million private jet has become a flashpoint in an already tense debate over government spending, priorities, and public trust.The Ford government says the pre-owned 2016 Bombardier Challenger 650 is a practical tool. Officials argue the premier must travel frequently across a province that spans a vast geographic area, attend meetings with other premiers and federal leaders, and make trips to the United States to advocate against tariffs. They also say the aircraft offers greater flexibility, security, and reliability than commercial travel.But the type of aircraft at the centre of the decision has intensified criticism.The Challenger 650 is not a basic transport plane. It is a large-cabin private business jet typically used by executives and high-net-worth travellers. It features a wide, stand-up cabin with seating for roughly nine to 12 passengers, along with high-end interiors that often include leather seating, lounge-style layouts, onboard Wi-Fi, and entertainment systems. The aircraft is also designed for long-range travel of about 4,000 nautical miles, allowing for non-stop international flights.New models sell for more than $30 million US, placing the aircraft firmly in the luxury category.That context has shaped how critics view the purchase..Ontario is adding $25.8 billion to its debt this year, with total debt approaching $485 billion. Interest payments exceed $1 billion per month. At the same time, residents are dealing with higher costs for groceries, fuel, and housing, while hospitals continue to face capacity pressures.Against that backdrop, the purchase of a high-end executive jet has been framed by critics as an example of unnecessary and poorly timed spending.Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles has said the decision sends the wrong message, calling the aircraft a “gravy plane” and arguing the premier should use commercial flights. Liberal MPP John Fraser has questioned whether any Ontario premier requires a dedicated aircraft at all.The Canadian Taxpayers Federation has also called for the purchase to be reversed. Its Ontario director, Noah Jarvis, said taxpayers should not be funding what he described as a luxury form of travel while the province continues to borrow heavily.Governments indeed require efficient transportation. Ontario is large, and the premier’s schedule is demanding. There will be cases where private or chartered travel makes sense.But the choice of a luxury-class aircraft raises questions that go beyond logistics..Previous Ontario premiers managed their duties without owning a dedicated executive jet. Charter flights remain available. Commercial travel, while less convenient, is still widely used by political leaders across the country. The government has not clearly explained why those options are no longer sufficient, or why a high-end aircraft of this class is necessary.The Ford government has defended the purchase by comparing it to more expensive aircraft acquisitions by Quebec and the federal government. That comparison may be accurate, but it does little to address concerns about whether this particular expense is justified now.At a time when many Ontarians are being asked to do more with less, the decision to spend nearly $29 million on a luxury jet risks being seen as wasteful.The issue is not simply that the province bought a plane. It is the kind of plane it chose to buy, and the moment it chose to buy it.For a government that has often emphasized fiscal restraint and everyday affordability, that distinction matters.