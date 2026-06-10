Opinion

BORG: Ford is in Washington to boost his polling, not US trade

As his poll numbers tighten, Ford's latest US trade mission raises questions about whether Ontario's economic interests are being overshadowed by his political ambitions.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford
Ontario Premier Doug Ford CPAC
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Donald Trump
Doug Ford
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Opinion
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