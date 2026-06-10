BORG: Ford is in Washington to boost his polling, not US trade

TORONTO — Doug Ford says he's in Washington to fight for Ontario jobs, push back against tariffs, and sell his vision of a "Fortress North America." Maybe he is.But with his political numbers no longer where they once were, it's fair to ask whether the premier's latest American trip is as much about helping Doug Ford as it is about helping Ontario.Recent polls show the Progressive Conservatives still leading, but the gap has narrowed considerably. Depending on the survey, PC support sits between 37% and 40%, while the Liberals have climbed into the mid-30s. After years of enjoying comfortable leads, Ford suddenly finds himself in a much more competitive political environment.That's what makes this Washington trip so interesting.Ford has spent years cultivating an image as a dealmaker and defender of Ontario's economy. There is obvious political value in being photographed with American business leaders, lawmakers, and trade officials while presenting himself as the man standing up for Ontario workers.The problem is that international trade diplomacy isn't the same thing as a campaign stop.Ontario's economy depends heavily on the United States. Nearly every major sector, from auto manufacturing to agriculture, relies on stable access to American markets. That's why Ottawa traditionally takes the lead on trade negotiations while provinces play a supporting role.Ford has shown before that he isn't always interested in playing a supporting role..His "Canada is not for sale" advertising campaign was supposed to pressure Americans into opposing tariffs. Instead, it helped create a diplomatic headache. The campaign's use of Ronald Reagan's words angered Republicans and drew the attention of President Donald Trump, who responded by suspending trade talks and escalating tensions with Canada.Whether one agrees with Trump's reaction or not, the outcome demonstrated how quickly political messaging can interfere with serious negotiations.Now Ford is back in Washington while discussions surrounding the future of CUSMA continue to loom over North American trade relations.That should concern anyone who values predictability in Canada's relationship with the United States.The next round of CUSMA discussions will be among the most important economic negotiations Canada faces in the coming years. Ottawa needs a unified message and a disciplined approach. What it doesn't need is politicians freelancing for headlines or turning trade policy into a branding exercise.To be fair, Ford isn't wrong to advocate for Ontario's interests. Any premier would do the same. The question is whether his personal political interests are becoming intertwined with the province's economic interests.The optics matter because every statement made in Washington is interpreted through both a political and diplomatic lens. What might play well with Ontario voters can create complications for negotiators trying to manage a delicate relationship with an unpredictable White House.Ford clearly enjoys being at the centre of the conversation. Washington gives him a stage, and right now he needs one.But if the goal is to strengthen Canada's position ahead of future trade talks, the premier should remember that the spotlight can be a dangerous place to negotiate from.Ontario needs results, not photo opportunities. And Canada can ill afford another round of unnecessary drama with its largest trading partner.