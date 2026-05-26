Opinion

BORG: It takes a special kind of monster to tear down posters of a missing 14-year-old girl

As volunteers search for Esther across Toronto, the deliberate removal of missing person posters exposes a deeper collapse in civic morality.
Esther ripped poster
Esther ripped posterImage courtesy of Jeremy Borg
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