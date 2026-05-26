BORG: It takes a special kind of monster to tear down posters of a missing 14-year-old girl

TORONTO — There is something deeply rotten in a society that can look at a missing 14-year-old girl and decide the real inconvenience is the poster taped to a utility pole.As the search continues for Esther, a Toronto teenager last seen near Bathurst Street and Hotspur Road on May 16, members of the community have reported that missing person posters bearing her image are being deliberately torn down. Volunteers working around the clock to spread awareness have watched their efforts ripped apart, quite literally, by unknown individuals who apparently believe public visibility for a missing child is optional.It is difficult to imagine a clearer symbol of the civic decay that now defines too many Canadian cities.The instinctive reaction from decent people is obvious: outrage, disgust, heartbreak. But Toronto’s institutional response has once again revealed the moral paralysis of modern bureaucracies. Toronto police were quick to note that removing posters is “not necessarily a criminal offence,” carefully retreating into procedural neutrality while a frightened family searches for answers.That may be legally correct. It is also profoundly tone deaf.At a time when a vulnerable teenager remains missing, the priority of public officials should not be clarifying whether the destruction of awareness posters meets the Criminal Code threshold. The priority should be reinforcing a basic social expectation: civilized people help families find missing children. They do not sabotage those efforts.Yet contemporary Canada increasingly struggles to say simple moral truths out loud..We now live in a culture where officials fear appearing judgmental more than they fear appearing indifferent. Every statement is filtered through legal caveats, liability concerns, and bureaucratic caution. The result is a public discourse stripped of moral clarity. Citizens are told what is technically permissible, but almost never what is plainly wrong.And make no mistake: tearing down posters for a missing child is wrong.Especially disturbing is the fact that Esther has reportedly been diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum. Families caring for vulnerable children already carry enormous emotional burdens. In moments like this, communities are supposed to rally around them with compassion and urgency. Instead, volunteers are watching their attempts to raise awareness being actively undermined.One does not need to speculate about motives to recognize the cruelty of the act itself. Whether done maliciously, carelessly, or out of sheer apathy, the effect is the same: fewer people see Esther’s face. Fewer people know she is missing. Fewer opportunities exist for someone to come forward with information that could help bring her home safely.The family has now offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to Esther’s safe return. Ordinary citizens are stepping up where institutions too often appear detached. Community members are sharing posters online, searching neighbourhoods, and keeping public attention focused on the case. That is what social solidarity looks like.But solidarity requires a shared moral framework — one increasingly absent from public life.There was once a time when communities instinctively understood certain obligations: protect children, help neighbours in distress, treat suffering families with decency. Those standards did not require a legal briefing or a public relations consultant. They were understood because healthy societies cultivate moral instincts alongside laws..Canada today too often behaves as though laws alone are enough.They are not.No criminal charge can manufacture compassion. No bureaucratic statement can substitute for a culture that still recognizes basic human responsibility. A society unwilling to defend even the smallest expressions of communal care — a poster on a telephone pole pleading for help finding a child — should not be surprised when social trust continues to erode.For now, the focus must remain where it belongs: finding Esther and bringing her safely home.Anyone with information should contact the Toronto police immediately.And anyone tearing down those posters should take a long, hard look at what kind of country they are helping to create.