BORG: Lame duck Liberal MPs looking for international positions with cabinet shuffle coming

With a Liberal cabinet shuffle looming over the sitting MPs, several of Trudeau's old guard are looking for a new cushy position in an ambassador or figurehead role to fall back on after they're ousted.It’s the kind of behaviour Canadians have come to expect from this government: when the public mood sours and the polls tighten, the Liberals don’t roll up their sleeves, they roll out their exit strategy.The latest example comes courtesy of Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, who this week stood before cameras in Tokyo to deny reports that she has been shopping for the ambassadorship to France. Her response, "Absolutely not," landed with all the sincerity of a teenager denying they dented the family car while staring at the mangled bumper.The rumours weren’t invented out of thin air. They came from Liberal and non-Liberal insiders, according to the Toronto Sun, claiming Joly has been quietly lobbying for the posh Paris posting currently occupied by Stéphane Dion, a man who was himself shuffled out of political usefulness with a diplomatic gift basket and a plane ticket to Europe when Trudeau grew tired of him.If the whispers are true, Joly would be following a now-familiar path: stumble through a tenure in cabinet, wait for the party’s internal polling to crater, then slip into a gilded foreign appointment before the voters can send you packing.And she wouldn’t be going alone..The escape hatch is getting crowdedWhile Joly insists she’s focused on "fighting for every single job in this country," it’s hard not to notice how many of her colleagues are suddenly discovering a passion for international diplomacy.Chrystia Freeland, once touted as Trudeau’s successor, is headed for Oxford to run the Rhodes Trust. She has already said she won’t run again, yet she’s clinging to her parliamentary seat like a departing CEO still collecting stock options during their exit interview. Her new role is full-time, based in the UK, and begins in July 2026, meaning the people of University–Rosedale are now represented by someone whose primary professional focus is in another country.Not exactly "for the middle class and those working hard to join it."Then there’s former justice minister David Lametti, now comfortably installed at the United Nations. Former defence minister Bill Blair is reportedly waiting for his appointment to the UK High Commission. Jonathan Wilkinson, the man who lectured Canadians on energy transition while kneecapping the resource industry, is rumoured to be preparing for Brussels.Suddenly, the retirement plan for Liberal cabinet ministers looks less like a gold pension and more like a diplomatic Airbnb rotation..Carney isn’t reshuffling, he’s clearing out the old brandUnder new leadership, the Liberals have tried to look like a party renewing itself. But when the renewal involves ministers abandoning their seats for foreign postings while still collecting taxpayer salaries, it doesn’t look like renewal.It looks like evacuation.Prime Minister Mark Carney, barely settled into the role, is facing the political equivalent of trying to restaff a company after a wave of executives jumped ship. A December cabinet shuffle is reportedly on the table. If it happens, it will be the third reshuffle in less than a year, a churn rate you see in failing governments, not stable ones.Inside caucus, old Trudeau loyalists are either being pushed toward the exit, pushed into exile under the guise of diplomacy, or pretending they’re still committed while polishing their LinkedIn pages.It doesn’t help that the Conservatives are breathing down their necks in every credible poll, and the NDP is too busy reorganizing to act as a buffer..Public service or passport upgrade?Let’s be honest: these aren’t public servants preparing to transition into new roles for the good of Canada.This is a political class with one foot out the door and the other already in a lounge chair at an embassy residence.Freeland’s refusal to resign despite having a full-time job across the Atlantic isn’t just bad optics, it’s contempt for the people she represents. If she knows she isn’t returning, and she does, then holding onto her seat is not service. It’s strategy. The Liberals need her number in Parliament more than her riding needs representation.And she’s not the only one clinging on..The final act of a forgotten cabinetIn a matter of months, Canadians could find themselves heading into an election where half the Liberal front bench is already mentally checked out and geographically relocating.Some will call this diplomacy. But Canadians recognize what it really is: A lifeboat launch from a sinking ship.The Liberals are running out of rope, out of credibility, and increasingly out of MPs who actually want to stay and face voters.Chrystia Freeland is packing for Oxford.Mélanie Joly, despite her protests, may be eyeing Paris.Bill Blair wants London.Jonathan Wilkinson is rumoured for Brussels.And David Lametti is already gone.Meanwhile, Canadians are left with record debt, a divided Parliament, and a government that seems more focused on exit packages than governing.If these ministers truly believed in the work they’ve done, if they believed they deserved voter trust, they wouldn’t be fleeing the country before the ballots are printed.They’d stay and defend it.Instead, their actions say everything.They know the voters are coming.And they don’t plan to be here when they arrive.