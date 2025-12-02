BORG: NDP’s ‘French’ debate wasn’t bilingualism — it was a national embarrassment

Let’s be honest. What took place on that Montreal debate stage wasn’t bilingualism. It wasn’t even politics. It was a Duolingo fail compilation with a pretty orange backdrop.When a leadership contender is asked a basic question in French and responds with “Sorry. En anglais?” you don’t need a pollster to tell you something is broken. When another candidate offers “comme ci, comme ça” like a tourist ordering wine in a Paris airport lounge, you can practically hear Quebec voters switching the channel.The NDP didn’t host a French-language debate. They hosted a public reminder that none of the people vying to lead the party can currently communicate with millions of Canadians. .At points it felt less like a leadership race and more like watching someone desperately sound out verbs they wrote down phonetically five minutes earlier.And yet the party carried on with this theatre as if it proved credibility. All it proved is that no one involved was prepared.Canada is officially bilingual, but the NDP’s applicants for the top job appeared barely unilingual.Fluency wasn’t expected. Competence would have been nice. Instead viewers got mangled pronunciation, robotic delivery and sentences so stiff they could have been carved in stone.People are right to call it embarrassing. It wasn’t a charming effort. It wasn’t humble. It was negligent. If someone wants to be prime minister, the ability to form basic sentences in French should not still be a future goal scribbled on their campaign to-do list.Yes, Quebec hasn’t backed the NDP in years. Yes, the party is now built around Western ridings, labour pockets, and urban non-Quebec voters.That reality explains the candidates’ weak French. It doesn’t excuse it. You can’t rebuild a national party while sounding like you’re learning one of Canada’s official languages from a children’s audio CD..Even francophones who are forgiving of accents still expect effort, fluency, and respect for the language—not apologetic stumbles and read-aloud scripts. French voters don’t just want a leader who promises to learn. They want one who cared enough to start learning long before stepping onto a national stage.And it’s worth saying plainly: if a leadership candidate waits until the campaign to start studying French, they never expected to win.The NDP likes to talk about inclusion, representation, and nation-building. Yet this debate revealed a leadership bench that looked surprised by the idea that nearly a quarter of Canadians speak French as a first language..Learning another language isn’t easy. No one expects perfection. But what we saw wasn’t imperfection. It was unpreparedness. It was a shrug disguised as humility.At some point, the question stops being whether every party needs a French debate. The real question becomes: does the NDP still intend to operate as a national party, or has it quietly accepted being regional while pretending otherwise?Because right now, the only thing the debate proved is this: if the election were held tomorrow, the Bloc wouldn’t have to worry about rebuttals. The NDP wouldn’t be able to deliver any.