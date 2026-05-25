BORG: Ontario Liberals can’t brush off Erskine-Smith election controversy

TORONTO — Trust in democratic institutions does not collapse all at once. More often, it erodes through a steady accumulation of excuses for incompetence, procedural sloppiness, and rules that appear flexible depending on who benefits.That is why the Ontario Liberal Party’s Scarborough Southwest nomination controversy should concern anyone who believes political parties ought to uphold rigorous democratic standards.The party’s arbitration committee dismissed Nathaniel Erskine-Smith’s appeal and concluded there was no evidence that the outcome was affected. But the details contained within the ruling itself are difficult to dismiss as harmless administrative hiccups.The panel acknowledged there were 1,523 ballots counted while only 1,489 names were crossed off the voter list — a discrepancy of 34 votes. The committee attributed this to record-keeping failures rather than improper voting. Yet ordinary voters are entitled to ask a basic question: how can confidence exist in any election process where the official tally exceeds the documented list of voters?.The committee attempted to reconcile part of the discrepancy by identifying credential forms tied to 20 voters whose names had not been crossed off properly. Even after doing so, a gap remained. The ruling argued the remaining discrepancy was not large enough to overturn the 19-vote margin of victory.That may satisfy a legal threshold within a party's arbitration process. It does not necessarily satisfy the public expectation that vote tracking should be accurate and verifiable.Equally troubling were the admissions surrounding voter identification standards.The ruling confirms that some voters were allowed to cast ballots using electronic documents or forms of identification not originally included on the party’s approved list. The committee defended the practice by saying the returning officer had discretion to modify acceptable identification standards throughout the day..That explanation may comply with party rules. But from a public confidence standpoint, changing identification standards during active voting is exactly the sort of thing that invites suspicion and damages credibility.Political parties frequently lecture Canadians about protecting democracy and defending institutional legitimacy. Those same parties cannot then expect the public to shrug when a nomination process includes missing voter records, evolving identification requirements, and disputes over eligibility verification.Even more revealing is the committee’s reliance on the idea that “imperfections” are inevitable in elections. Of course, no human process is flawless. But there is a meaningful distinction between minor human error and systemic procedural disorder in a tightly contested race decided by only 19 votes..None of this necessarily proves deliberate wrongdoing. The arbitration committee specifically noted that Erskine-Smith did not allege fraud by any candidate or by the party itself. But the absence of proven fraud does not mean the process deserves unquestioned confidence.Democracy depends as much on public trust as it does on technical compliance with internal rules.If a party cannot maintain accurate voter records in a single nomination contest, critics are justified in asking whether the organization takes electoral integrity seriously enough. The Ontario Liberals may want the issue closed. But the controversy surrounding Scarborough Southwest is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.