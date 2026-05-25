Opinion

BORG: Ontario Liberals can’t brush off Erskine-Smith election controversy

The Scarborough Southwest controversy may not prove fraud, but missing voter records, shifting ID rules, and a 19-vote margin raise serious questions about political accountability.
Nathaniel Erskine Smith
Nathaniel Erskine SmithScresnhot:X/@TrendPolCa
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bangladesh
Erskinesmith
Opinion
Ontario Liberals
Opinion Column
Nate Erskine-Smith
Scarborough Southwest byelection
Ahansul Hafiz
Hafiz
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news