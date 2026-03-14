Opinion

BORG: Ontario’s plan to shield the premier’s office from FOI scrutiny moves the province in the wrong direction

Premier Doug Ford
Premier Doug FordScreenshot:CPAC
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Ontario Government
Accountability
Foi
Foip
Ontario PC's
Ontario Tories

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