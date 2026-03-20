Opinion

BORG: Ontario’s ticket resale cap is a failed policy reboot

Ontario’s plan could push resale underground, expose buyers to scams, and ignore the real problem in ticketing.
Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber
Blue Jays pitcher Shane BieberScreen grab
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ontario
Doug Ford
Opinion
Opinion Column
Ticket resales
ticket scalping
Price caps
Ticket Price Caps

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news