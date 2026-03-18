Opinion

BORG: Protect Ford — foreign spies aren’t filing Freedom of Information requests

Premier Doug Ford argues hostile states could exploit FOI laws — but the slow, redacted reality of the system tells a very different story about transparency and accountability.
Doug Ford speaking in Brockville
Doug Ford speaking in BrockvilleScreenshot:CPAC
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Freedom Of Information
Opinion
Foi
Opinion Column

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