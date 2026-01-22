BORG: Quebec is the only province backing the federal ‘gun grab’

Quebec is now the only province openly willing to work with Ottawa on its federal “gun grab,” a reality that is hardening regional divisions and deepening skepticism about the so-called “assault-style” firearms compensation program.While most provinces and many major police services have either rejected or distanced themselves from the initiative, Quebec has signalled its readiness to cooperate with the federal government on implementation. That decision has left Quebec increasingly isolated as the rest of the country pushes back against what critics routinely describe as a “gun grab.”.WIECHNIK: The absurdity of civilian resistance in a disarmed Canada.The program targets more than 2,500 models of firearms banned since May 2020. Ottawa says owners can voluntarily surrender those firearms for compensation during an amnesty period that runs until October 30, 2026. After that date, possession becomes illegal. Supporters frame the effort as a public safety measure. Opponents argue it is costly, unfocused, and aimed squarely at licenced gun owners rather than criminals.Resistance elsewhere has been blunt. Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba have all said they will not compel local police to administer or collect firearms under the program. Large municipal forces, including Toronto’s, have also declined to participate, pointing to limited resources and unanswered questions about effectiveness.That leaves Quebec standing apart..For the federal government, Quebec’s cooperation provides a much needed example of provincial buy-in and a way to argue the program has real traction. For critics, it does the opposite. It highlights how little support the gun grab has beyond one province that has long favoured stricter firearms regulation.The uneven rollout has also exposed a deeper problem. A national policy that depends on voluntary provincial and municipal participation is, by definition, fragile. Instead of uniform enforcement, Canadians are seeing a patchwork shaped by political will and local priorities.Quebec’s position fits its broader approach to gun control, which emphasizes collective responsibility and tighter regulation. But philosophical alignment does not guarantee results. Ottawa has committed billions of dollars to the “gun grab,” yet still cannot say how many firearms will actually be turned in or whether the program will reduce violent crime..MACLEOD: Language over skills — why the 2026 immigration plan is a betrayal of the West.Illegal handguns, gang violence, and cross-border smuggling remain the primary drivers of gun crime in Canada. None of those issues are meaningfully addressed by buying back firearms from licenced owners who are already subject to extensive regulation.As the amnesty deadline approaches, the contrast between Quebec and the rest of the country is likely to grow sharper. If the gun grab continues to stall outside the province, Ottawa may be forced to confront an uncomfortable reality. National policies are difficult to sustain when most of the country simply refuses to play along.For now, Quebec stands alone, not just as a participant, but as the clearest test of whether the federal government’s “gun grab” is anything more than an expensive political statement.