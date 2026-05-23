BORG: Toronto wants to look world-class for FIFA 2026 — the reality is falling apart

TORONTO — Toronto politicians love to sell the city as a world-class destination ready to welcome the globe for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The ads are polished, the slogans are optimistic, and the promises are endless. But outside the carefully crafted marketing campaigns lies a city already struggling to handle its own daily pressures.The reality is uncomfortable: Toronto is not in shape to host an event of this scale.This is a city battling rising homelessness, worsening poverty, overloaded public transit, growing crime concerns, and crumbling infrastructure — all while politicians insist it can smoothly absorb hundreds of thousands of additional visitors without serious problems.Start with homelessness. Encampments are no longer isolated to a few downtown parks. They have spread across the city, from underpasses to ravines to areas surrounding transit stations. Social Planning Toronto reported that more than 15,000 people experienced homelessness in the city in 2025, with over 1,600 sleeping outdoors. The Canadian Human Rights Commission also noted that 59 homeless individuals died in Toronto that same year.That alone should be a wake-up call.Poverty numbers paint an equally troubling picture. Roughly 20% of Toronto residents are now considered low-income. Child poverty has climbed to more than 25%, according to Social Planning Toronto. While city officials prepare for international soccer celebrations, many families are struggling to afford groceries, rent, and basic necessities..None of this screams “world-class host city.”Then there is public transit — arguably the biggest looming disaster heading into the tournament.The TTC already struggles to function properly during normal weekday rush hours. Delays, overcrowding, signal failures, and safety incidents have become part of daily life for commuters. Yet officials expect around 1.5 million additional transit trips during the World Cup, with subway traffic projected to jump by as much as 40% on match days.Anyone who has stood shoulder-to-shoulder on a packed Line 1 platform at Bloor-Yonge knows exactly how unrealistic the city’s optimism sounds.Visitors are being promised smooth transportation between games, hotels, and fan zones. More likely, many will experience packed subway cars, delayed streetcars, and endless congestion above ground.And speaking of congestion, Toronto’s infrastructure is already stretched to the limit..The city feels permanently under construction. Major roads are clogged daily. The Gardiner Expressway resembles a parking lot for large portions of the day. Condo construction dominates the skyline while basic infrastructure repairs lag behind. Toronto can barely move its current population efficiently, yet politicians expect residents to believe the city can suddenly accommodate a massive international event without chaos.Crime is another issue city leaders would rather downplay.Toronto is still safer than many American cities, but public safety concerns have undeniably grown. Transit violence has become a frequent headline. Organized crime activity tied to tow-truck turf wars has escalated into shootings, arsons, and extortion cases across the GTA. Violent incidents on the TTC have left riders increasingly uneasy, especially late at night.None of this creates the image of a city fully prepared to host millions of international visitors.Then comes the financial side of the equation.The costs attached to hosting the World Cup continue climbing, and taxpayers will ultimately carry much of the burden through security spending, infrastructure upgrades, and event operations. All of this is happening while Toronto residents face skyrocketing housing costs, strained healthcare services, and declining confidence in the city’s ability to manage basic civic problems..Politicians insist the World Cup will bring economic benefits and international prestige. Maybe it will generate a temporary boost for hotels, bars, and restaurants. But prestige events do not magically solve structural problems. In many cases, they simply expose them to a global audience.Toronto wants the image of a global city. The problem is that many of the fundamentals are already falling apart underneath the branding.By the time the World Cup arrives, the world may not see the polished version of Toronto politicians who keep advertising.It may see the real one that Torontonians have to deal with on a day-to-day basis instead.