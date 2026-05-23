Opinion

BORG: Toronto wants to look world-class for FIFA 2026 — the reality is falling apart

As politicians chase global attention, every day Torontonians face worsening transit chaos, rising homelessness, and mounting civic dysfunction.
Urine covering the floor of a TTC Subway station
Urine covering the floor of a TTC Subway stationPhoto credit: Jeremy Borg
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ontario
Toronto
Homelessness
Infrastructure
Opinion
Opinion Column
FIFA World Cup 2026
2026 FIFA World Cup
TTC
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news