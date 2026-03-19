Opinion

BOWLER: Political Judas — why MPs who ‘cross the floor’ betray voters

From Benedict Arnold to modern Ottawa, party-switching politicians expose a system that rewards ambition over principle and Canadians are fed up.
A protestor holding a sign saying that MP Michael Ma betrayed his constituents
A protestor holding a sign saying that MP Michael Ma betrayed his constituentsImage courtesy of Twitter/X
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Conservative Party
Liberal Party
Opinion
Opinion Column
Floor Crossing

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