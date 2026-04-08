Opinion

BOWMAN / CARR: Alberta moves to limit MAiD — now Canada must follow

Alberta's Bill 18 exposes the ugly truth about Track 2 MAiD. When the state offers death before disability supports, that's not compassion — it's discrimination.
MAiD
MAiDPhoto Credit: ChatGPT
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Alberta
Maid
Disabilities
Opinion
Opinion Column
Track 2 MAiD

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