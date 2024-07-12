BOWYER: Trudeau gets it wrong on young voters (surprise, surprise)

Jordan Peterson speaks with attendees at the 2018 Young Women's Leadership Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Hyatt Regency DFW Hotel in Dallas. Writer Terri Anne Bowyer makes the point that when Prime Minister Trudeau assumes — as he often does — that young people are susceptible to his brand of left=-wing socialism, he is mistaken. Many are naturally conservative. Courtesy Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons