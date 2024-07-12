BOWYER: Trudeau gets it wrong on young voters (surprise, surprise)

"If You Are Not a Liberal When You Are Young, You Have No Heart, and If You Are Not a Conservative When Old, You Have No Brain."This oft-quoted saying, frequently misattributed to Winston Churchill, actually has a complex history with no definitive source. Its essence, however, has been expressed by various thinkers over the centuries, reflecting a common perception about political leanings across age groups.The quote suggests that youthful idealism naturally aligns with liberal values, while the wisdom of age leads to more conservative views. It implies that young people are driven by emotion and a desire for rapid change, while older individuals become more pragmatic and cautious.Recently, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a comment that seems to invert this conventional wisdom. He suggested that young voters are the ones who think about the future and have long-term goals, while older people are too fixated on the present moment.Trudeau's statement, not surprisingly, overlooks a fundamental aspect of conservatism: its inherent focus on long-term planning and future stability. Conservatives, regardless of age, are often characterized by their emphasis on fiscal responsibility, preservation of institutions, and gradual, sustainable change. These are not short-term fixations, but rather strategies aimed at ensuring long-term societal health and stability.Consider the conservative approach to economics. Policies that prioritize balanced budgets, debt reduction, and controlled spending are fundamentally forward-looking. They aim to create a stable economic environment that can weather future storms and provide opportunities for generations to come.Similarly, conservative environmental policies often focus on sustainable resource management and technological innovation rather than immediate, drastic changes. This approach recognizes the need for environmental stewardship while also considering long-term economic impacts.In matters of social policy, conservatives typically advocate preserving institutions and traditions that have stood the test of time. This is not resistance to change for its own sake, but a recognition that societal structures evolve slowly for good reasons, and that rapid, sweeping changes can have unforeseen negative consequences.Young conservatives, far from being an oxymoron, are individuals who have chosen to prioritize long-term stability and gradual progress over immediate, transformative change. They recognize that while the heart may yearn for instant solutions, the brain must grapple with complex realities and potential unintended consequences.It's crucial to move beyond simplistic stereotypes about age and political leanings. Both young and old can be found across the political spectrum, and both liberal and conservative philosophies contain elements of both idealism and pragmatism.The true measure of political wisdom, regardless of age or party affiliation, lies in the ability to balance short-term needs with long-term goals, to temper idealism with practicality, and to recognize that sustainable progress often requires patience and careful consideration.In conclusion, while Trudeau's comments highlight the important role of youth in shaping our political future, they mischaracterize the nature of conservative thought. Conservatism, at its core, is about looking to the future — not with reckless abandon, but with measured caution and a deep respect for the lessons of history. It's time we recognize that long-term thinking is not the exclusive domain of any age group or political ideology, but a vital component of responsible citizenship for all.Terri-Anne Bowyer is constituency manager for the UCP in Cypress-Medicine Hat. The opinions expressed are her own.