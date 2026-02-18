Opinion

BOWYER: Why Alberta’s AI-drafted Whisky Act is a stroke of genius, not a scandal

Critics are using a recall petition to fight modern governance, but using AI to slash legislative red tape is the ‘Alberta Advantage’ 2.0.
AI
AIImage courtesy of Igor Omilaev
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Ai
Artificial Intelligence
Opinion
Opinion Column
Whisky Act

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news