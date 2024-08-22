Opinion

BRADLEY: Anti-Smith play at Edmonton Fringe Fest decent, but needed more political humour

Local Diva
Local Diva Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Jason Kenney
Danielle Smith
Ableg
The Western Standard
Music
Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival
Local Diva: The Danielle Smith Diaries
Tragidean
Low Hanging Fruit Productions
High School Reunion
Zachary Parsons-Lozinski

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news