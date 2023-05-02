First Republic

Amid global banking and financial turmoil, this election is the most important in Alberta’s history. Last month, the global banking sector was on the brink of collapse until Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced that certain banks would receive special protection and liquidity from the Fed.

The United States government is picking winners and losers. They are attempting to carefully manage the economy in order to deal with the impending financial crisis caused by their unlimited money printing. In other words, Marxism. In spite of the fact that managed economies killed nearly 100 million people in the 20th century, these short sighted and dangerous policies of centralized economic control are spreading across the Western world.

A Danielle Smith led UCP Win is Canadas last chance for sovereignty over our shared resources, our individual choices, and the future with an independent standard quality of life.

