Amid global banking and financial turmoil, this election is the most important in Alberta’s history. Last month, the global banking sector was on the brink of collapse until Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced that certain banks would receive special protection and liquidity from the Fed.
The United States government is picking winners and losers. They are attempting to carefully manage the economy in order to deal with the impending financial crisis caused by their unlimited money printing. In other words, Marxism. In spite of the fact that managed economies killed nearly 100 million people in the 20th century, these short sighted and dangerous policies of centralized economic control are spreading across the Western world.
Our governments are using money printing as a form of hidden taxation.
This gives Justin Trudeau and the federal government the ability to control where more of the resources in our economy are allocated. Over the weekend, yet another major bank collapsed. This time it was First Republic.The bank’s shares had lost nearly 98% of their value since February. Now shareholders have been completely wiped out. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has seized the bank and sold most of the bank's assets to JP Morgan. This comes with a sweetheart deal wherein the government will be splitting potential future losses on First Republics loan portfolio. This marked the second largest banking collapse in US history. This kind of banking instability could very easily spread to Canada.
The markets certainly think so as TD Bank recently became the most shorted bank in the world. This kind of instability provides globalists like Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden the opportunity to further centralize our financial system and make it more reliant on government bailouts. The end game for this cabal is the nationalization of every bank.
And everything else for that matter. As the World Economic Forum famously wrote, “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy”.
Alberta is uniquely positioned to push back against these forces. Our political climate and resource wealth mean that our political systems are not as easily captured by socialists offering unsustainable spending.
A vote for Rachel Notley is a vote for the Trudeau/Singh/Biden/WEF cabal who want to control our lives. These groups would like to force us to use a Central Bank Digital Currency which would allow them to monitor and control all our vending decisions. A vote for Notley is a vote for CDBCs.
A vote for Danielle Smith gives us some chance at defending our freedoms.
Disclosure: Bitcoin Well is an advertiser with the Western Standard
(1) comment
A Danielle Smith led UCP Win is Canadas last chance for sovereignty over our shared resources, our individual choices, and the future with an independent standard quality of life.
