Opinion

BRAKE / CHIASSON: Canada’s trappers and artisans call on Etsy to reconsider misguided ban on fur and attempts to divide indigenous people

Arbitrary platform policies ignore international humane standards and erase the livelihoods of Northern trappers and sealers.
Etsy Ban
Etsy BanImage courtesy of Fur Institute of Canada
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