BRAR: British Columbia is Canada's conservative civil war — and the old guard is losing

Dimpee Brar is the Director of Engagement of Allies for a Strong Canada.The phrase “The Battle for British Columbia” will sound exaggerated to the professional pundit. For the consultant class, next month’s provincial contest is one more entry in the ledger: a change of government here, shuffle of caucus portfolios there, followed by the usual period of managed decline. But what is at stake in British Columbia (BC) is not merely who will administer a province, but what kind of Conservative Party will emerge from this moment of national crisis.BC has become the indispensable “swing province” in federal Conservatism. Alberta and Saskatchewan form the base, Ontario the great prize; but any viable path to a federal Conservative victory runs through its Lower Mainland and surrounding ridings. That alone makes BC important. What makes it decisive is that it is the place where the contradictions of Canada’s left-wing tyranny are the most advanced. For years, BC has operated as a laboratory for the most radical experiments of the Canadian Left. Drug decriminalization, euthanasia, transgenderism, aboriginal “title rights,” climate fanaticism, and unfettered open-border immigration. These are not simply ideas. In BC, they are hard realities: tents, needles, and corpses in downtown cores; courts that unsettle the very foundations of property and sovereignty; policies that turn resource towns into sacrificial no-go zones on the altars of globalism. The nation’s most radical progressive fantasies have been granted a stage here, and the result looks less like moral progress than civilizational suicide.Yet precisely because the disease is so advanced, BC has become a seed of conservative counterrevolution. A new generation of independent media, content creators, commentators, and leaders has broken the monopoly of official opinion. They are less deferential, more combative, less willing to dress up capitulation as “incrementalism.” They have tasted the fruit of progressive policies more bitterly than their counterparts in Ottawa and have correctly identified that the problem is not “implementation” but the ideology itself..Here, the province’s geographic realities matter. BC is Canada’s primary Pacific gateway and Western hub for global trade. It is already the fourth-largest provincial contributor to national GDP. Its untapped natural wealth in energy and mining could one day rival Alberta’s. Immigration has driven its most recent population and labour force growth, making BC a compressed image of the nation: rapid urbanization, fast demographic churn, sharp ideological polarization, all while suspended between its resource inheritance and a post-national political class.A provincial election here is therefore a rehearsal of federal politics. To speak plainly: this is not “like” a federal contest: it is one.The most obvious evidence is in the cast of characters descending on the province. The presence of Ontario’s Doug Ford campaign operatives and Alberta’s Jason Kenney is not an act of charity. Neither is motivated by a sudden awakened concern for the future of BC. They are here because they see in this election the opening skirmish in another war: the quiet, not yet declared leadership struggle over the soul of the federal Conservative Party.Doug Ford and Jason Kenney represent what many conservatives now call “Con. Inc.” The old professionalized conservative establishment that learned to speak of markets and freedom while governing as the junior partner of leftism. Under their stewardship, conservatism became an empty brand: stern rhetoric for the base, progressive policy for the courts, media, and bureaucracy. The result was not a principled Right but a managerial caste that accepted every premise of the Left and bargained only over the pace of surrender.Nowhere was this clearer than during COVID. Both men embraced draconian restrictions with a zeal that contradicted any alleged conservative instinct for suspicion of tyrannical rule. Their first impulse was not to protect freedoms but to demonstrate obedience to a consensus that has since revealed its many failures and abuses. That deference, that refusal to even consider whether the existing establishment might be wrong, is the very habit that has brought the nation to its current impasse..Moreover, their flirtations with Mark Carney, the same Carney who personifies the technocratic, globalist, post-national order against which so many Conservative voters have rebelled, shows a deeper alignment. To treat Carney as a respectable partner in conversation rather than as the central political problem of the present moment is to confess one does not understand the nature of the crisis. Canada’s near future is likely to be defined by resistance to Carneyism: to the fusion of central banking, climate orthodoxy, supranational governance, and total demographic revolution. Ford and Kenney either choose not to see it, or worse: they do not care.It is not that they openly campaign against Mr. Poilievre. They do something more insidious: they seek to demonstrate that their style of the old, consultant-driven, triangulating “conservative” style of politics can still deliver victories and thus deserves to reclaim the party’s direction once the opportunity arises. BC is to be their proving ground, their justification for a quiet restoration of the pre-revolt order.But the voters they seek to lead have changed. They have watched the consequences of progressive policy in their communities; they endured the broken promises and cowardice of leaders who spoke out of the right side of their mouths but governed on the left side. They have lived through a period in which the regime has revealed its open contempt for their freedoms, their prosperity, their founding principles, and even their God. They are not easily seduced by the language of “moderation” when they see that moderation is merely the name given to surrender on a slower schedule.This is what distinguishes Pierre Poilievre from the Con. Inc. cohort. He has shown a degree of adaptability to the actual concerns of his voters that is rare. He has shifted positions, adjusted his rhetoric, and redirected his priorities in ways that reflect the pressure of a base that no longer accepts being managed. That flexibility, the willingness to course-correct in light of new evidence, is precisely what Ford and Kenney lack. They are doctrinaires of a dead moderation; he is at least open to the possibility that the old synthesis has failed..To attempt, then, to use BC as a vehicle to reinstall the old order only serves the petty personal ambitions of men who cannot accept that politics has moved on without them. At a moment when the nation faces the most serious constitutional, economic, and “cultural” crisis in its history, their instinct is not to support the recognized Leader of the Opposition in building a unified front against Carneyism but to carve out their own lane, to hedge, to keep their options open. This is not leadership: it is vanity.If they cannot plainly name the present Prime Minister and the ideology he embodies as the central problem of Canadian politics, if they cannot recognize that the country teeters on a precipice of permanent managed decline under tyranny, then there ought to be no place for them at the helm of the party that claims to oppose that order. A conservative movement that makes room for such equivocation at the top will soon discover it has nothing left to conserve at the bottom.This is why the BC provincial election matters so profoundly. It is not about a premier’s office. It is about whether the rising conservative electorate in this province, informed by bitter experience, energized by new media, aware of its province’s strategic and economic significance, will accept a return to the comfortable lies of yesterday, or insist on a politics which opposes the regime under which it suffers.Dimpee Brar is the Director of Engagement of Allies for a Strong Canada.