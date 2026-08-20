Opinion

BRAR: The biggest winner of the tariff deal? Premier Danielle Smith

Amid endless political theatrics and fashionable anti-Americanism, one Canadian leader remembered that economic survival requires actual friendship.
Danielle Smith
Danielle SmithDanielle Smith: X
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