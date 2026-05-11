Opinion

BREGUET: Electoral reform is how voters take power back from party elites

Canada’s voting system rewards parties for ignoring whole regions, silences dissenting voices, and leaves voters with governments that do not reflect the popular vote.
Parliament Hill
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