Opinion

BROWN: Accepting Wab Kinew’s challenge — would he accept a First Nations vote for Alberta independence?

Those insisting on indigenous consultation before a referendum should be prepared to respect the outcome — even if it supports independence.
Wab Kinew
Wab KinewNDP Handout
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Alberta
First Nations
Referendum
Wab Kinew
Opinion
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