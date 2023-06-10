Asian girl with mask
Benzoix on Freepik

An Open Letter to Premier Danielle Smith and Health Minister Adrianna LaGrange

Is it too soon to make the observation that respiratory viruses are smaller than smoke particulates? Think it through.

Footloose
The article has it backwards. Masks are only intended to contain coughs and sneezes of the wearer. So, unless people begin coughing and sneezing smoke, masks are less than effective.

mccann.wp
Did anyone ever bother to read the instructions on the box of those blue face diapers? Of course they don't work...for anything.

John1963
Actually I did. Quite amusing. It would seem that our public health officials can't read

Perhaps a basic literacy test should be administered as a condition of employment

meganord
Only problem is, CBC and other government news networks say to wear masks for the fires.. and lock yourself inside (so they don’t have to).

martina1
Well said. Some logic & common sense goes a long way.

dieraci13
I can't believe AHS is still pushing these masks. The brainwashing is immense when your paycheck counts on you remaining brainwashed. There needs to be a MASS revolt

fpenner
75% of the population have made it quite clear over the past three years that they don’t have common sense and lack basic investigative skills. So many people I used to think were intelligent I now consider morons.

