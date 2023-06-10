An Open Letter to Premier Danielle Smith and Health Minister Adrianna LaGrange
Is it too soon to make the observation that respiratory viruses are smaller than smoke particulates? Think it through.
If the face diapers we've all been obliged to wear religiously during the COVID-19 years aren't effective at filtering out wildfire smoke, it's witchcraft to think they were ever effective at stopping COVID-19 infection.
We were victims, then, of government misinformation. Perhaps it was even the more culpable disinformation. After all, at first Dr. Fauci famously said on "60 Minutes" masks are worse than useless. Then a couple of months later the story changed when the ubiquitous wearing of masks became a symbol and constant reminder to be afraid — to be very afraid — of everyone you encounter. What changed? Only Dr. Fauci's messaging.
Which segues to the old chestnut, that getting the jab was your civic duty because it would protect others. This was the entire basis for passports, mobility restrictions and the firing of people who weren't vaxxed — they were supposedly a threat to everyone else. But the jabs were never even tested as a preventative for infection and transmission; it was simply asserted over and over again that if you get the jabs, you won't catch the virus or transmit it to anyone. They kept repeating it, long after it was known that the jabs didn't stop transmission. Indeed it was known in Ottawa as early as May 2021, and contingency plans made with regard to messaging so that people wouldn't balk at vaccination. Seriously, read it here.
It was fear-porn and an entire election campaign was fought on the basis of it.
It should be obvious to everyone the information uttered by the medical authorities, and always with great conviction, turned out to be incorrect, Ffrom the virus's origins, to the safety and effectiveness of the jab-juice. Overall, COVID-19 turned out to be no more dangerous for most people than a bad seasonal flu. But it was much more dangerous to a small and identifiable segment of the population: the elderly and the infirm. Israel recently released data (by court order, naturally) showing the number of Israelis under 50, with no comorbidities, who died of the novel respiratory virus was zero. ZERO. Alberta Health released data a few months ago showing the seasonal flu last winter was five times as deadly as COVID-19 in children 10 and under. And no, the jabs were not "just like" the measles and polio vaccines. Not in any way. Turns out, natural immunity IS better than the jabs.
Not surprisingly, many people say they feel that governments lied to them through the entire COVID-19 public health emergency.
Meanwhile, the bill for the lockdowns and the government spending to make the lockdowns palatable, is only beginning to be paid in the form of inflation, mental-health deficits, bankruptcies, drug use and a host of other societal problems that have been skyrocketing lately. Sweden, by the way, has the lowest excess mortality since the pandemic began of every country in Europe. Run the numbers.
The self-satisfied laptop-at-the-cottage class wouldn't have noticed. Don't be that person.
It's OK to be wrong. Use your best judgment and do what you want to do. But to be wrong while vilifying and denying rights to others is not OK. To be wrong while canceling the licenses and employment of others who were right is not OK. It was a travesty, and people need to recognize and acknowledge that. Repent of their own small part in it. Promise it will never happen again.
Grant A. Brown is a retired philosopher and home renovator who currently resides in Edmonton, AB.
(7) comments
The article has it backwards. Masks are only intended to contain coughs and sneezes of the wearer. So, unless people begin coughing and sneezing smoke, masks are less than effective.
Did anyone ever bother to read the instructions on the box of those blue face diapers? Of course they don't work...for anything.
Actually I did. Quite amusing. It would seem that our public health officials can't read
Perhaps a basic literacy test should be administered as a condition of employment
Only problem is, CBC and other government news networks say to wear masks for the fires.. and lock yourself inside (so they don’t have to).
Well said. Some logic & common sense goes a long way.
I can't believe AHS is still pushing these masks. The brainwashing is immense when your paycheck counts on you remaining brainwashed. There needs to be a MASS revolt
75% of the population have made it quite clear over the past three years that they don’t have common sense and lack basic investigative skills. So many people I used to think were intelligent I now consider morons.
