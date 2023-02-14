Danielle Smith

Throughout her run for the UCP leadership last year, Danielle Smith promised supporters she would look for ways to end the frivolous prosecution of lockdown protesters and to pardon non-violent mandate flouters. Since becoming leader, however, Premier Smith has slowly walked back this commitment, ostensibly responding to concerns she might be interfering with “prosecutorial independence.” At her press availability on February 10, she backed down completely, on the advice of her Justice Minister that “amnesty is only available through the Governor General.”

This is incorrect legal advice. Several lawful paths are available to the premier to fulfill her commitment to those she once characterized as “the most discriminated-against group that I’ve ever witnessed in my lifetime.” I shall illustrate those paths using recent Canadian precedents.

Jeff Rath
Jeff Rath

There is no excuse for Danielle Smith not granting amnesty or directing the AG stay provincial COVID offences. The C.M decision of Justice Dunlop makes it clear that any order issued by Dictator Hinshaw was unlawful if Kenney and the Cocktail Cabinet directed the decision. Hinshaw made it clear in the Ingram case that every Hinshaw order was defective in that way.

If the CMOH orders were illegal no charges can be maintained!

Free Canada
Free Canada

Regardless of a politicians personal views, the politics of the day must run the agenda. UCP Priorities are to fix a few key problems in healthcare and fight Ottawa and win the next Election. Then new priorities can be accessed. The pandemic response is still a sensitive issue for many people, even in UCP voters. So you can’t start infighting again. Over time and with the help of the manning report, more and more Albertans will see

that AHS and the crown and our many police chiefs and the RCMP did act like dictators. And they were also wrong. But this awakening will take time and it is politically harmful to address it now.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Let's remember that Danielle Smith was not elected Premier. To grant amnesty three months before her first election as leader would not be prudent. She first needs a mandate to do so, give her some time.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Smith's "hesitancy" on this issue will do nothing to appease the covidians but will surely diminish potential UCP voter enthusiasm and may reduce voter turnout. For many are already beginning to believe that she is just another typical politician playing the polls.

john.lankers
john.lankers

It would be seen as political interference with the judicial system, which is exactly what the left needs to take her down. Premier Smith is not coated with Teflon like Trudeau is, at least not yet.

john.lankers
john.lankers

Even though I would fully support her if she did pardon anyone who is facing or has faced persecution related to this covid B S, it would be 100% political suicide to do so 3 months before the election that will decide whether we have a chance to carve out a life in freedom or be doomed forever. Even if the UCP wins the election by a wide margin, the woke left will rally all their troops to sabotage everything they don't agree with, the real war hasn't even begun. My 2 cts.

MTDEF
MTDEF

Unfortunately Smith's actions here are VERY reminiscent of her time as Wildrose leader...lots of waffling and broken commitmemts chasing political winds , culminating in here abandoning the WR and crossing the foor to the PC's. Her promises to protect personal choice and medical freedom appear to be the first to be abandoned. Not good at all because the next plandemic is just around the corner. She's already showing signs of selling out rights and freedoms and doing a "Kenney".

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

Pardon them all starting with Tamara. The whole unvaccinated ARE CRIMINAL is BS. And needs to be exposed as such.

Edward S
Edward S

What about the amending the human rights act? Surprise! Smith can't keep that promise either. And for those who think she will keep the promise after the election; Why did Smith choose to appoint Shandro as her hand picked justice minister? You don't need to read the tea leaves! We need to stop being naive.

guest50
guest50

To be safe, I doubt that Premier Smith can issue pardons to ANY

unvaccinated,

white western-European Judeau-Christian,

for ANY REASON,

until after the May election.

John1963
John1963

Well then, by your logic she can pardon unvaccinated female indigenous women. One Tamara Leach comes to mind.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Of course she can. But remember, the majority of Albertans (including doctors) did NOT read the research or exercise any deductive reasoning wrt the vaccines.

I can't begin to tell you how may doctors, nurses or other health care professionals couldn't tell you on what basis the vaccines were approved.

I asked several.

I would dare you to ask these health care professionals what the limitations of the vaccine trials were, the statistical difference between relative risk and absolute risk, and what conclusions you could actually draw from the trials. Most can't and wouldn't tell you even if they could in fear of their licenses.

A pox on all their houses.....

Tatanka
Tatanka

Cowards the lot of them. They are all wussies these days.

JPB
JPB

I wish I could say you were wrong but I suspect that's exactly what's going to happen -she won't touch it until after the election; however, if she wins and doesn't pardon people - she is a liar.

guest50
guest50

[thumbup]

