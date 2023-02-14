Throughout her run for the UCP leadership last year, Danielle Smith promised supporters she would look for ways to end the frivolous prosecution of lockdown protesters and to pardon non-violent mandate flouters. Since becoming leader, however, Premier Smith has slowly walked back this commitment, ostensibly responding to concerns she might be interfering with “prosecutorial independence.” At her press availability on February 10, she backed down completely, on the advice of her Justice Minister that “amnesty is only available through the Governor General.”
This is incorrect legal advice. Several lawful paths are available to the premier to fulfill her commitment to those she once characterized as “the most discriminated-against group that I’ve ever witnessed in my lifetime.” I shall illustrate those paths using recent Canadian precedents.
Hundreds of Albertans have been charged with violating a veritable smorgasbord of provincial public-health orders, as well some federal Criminal Code offenses such as obstruction of justice, failure to comply, and breaching a condition of release. For jurisdictional reasons, these two types of offense must be addressed separately.
The grain of truth in the advice Premier Smith was given by her Justice Minister is that only the Governor General has the royal prerogative to issue pardons for federal Criminal Code offenses. But Lieutenant Governors of each province do have the royal prerogative to issue pardons for provincial offenses. Indeed, there is a “longstanding practice” in Saskatchewan whereby pardons for provincial offenses are granted to some individuals annually, essentially by Order-in-Council (i.e. cabinet.) Technically, the Lieutenant Governor holds the power ultimately, but that is little more than ceremonial.
Pardons may also be granted by ordinary statute. Legislatures have the power to undo past mistakes by commuting sentences, forgiving convictions, wiping slates clean, and even paying compensation. In 2020, Parliament established an administrative process whereby applicants could obtain pardons for convictions for simple cannabis possession by providing the bureaucracy with appropriate documentation. A similar process could easily be set up in Alberta to wipe out breaches of all or select public-health orders.
So much for dealing with provincial offenses. Premier Smith is not impotent with respect to Criminal Code offenses, either. While the content of the criminal law is a federal jurisdiction, its enforcement is a provincial responsibility. There is ample precedent for Attorneys and Solicitors General in Canada to issue politicized “guidelines” and “directives” to their prosecutors with the objective of having them pursue cases more or less vigorously.
For example, Jody Wilson-Raybould’s final act as Attorney General was to issue a directive to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada that included 20 separate “Guidelines” concerning how lawyers were to handle cases involving First Nations plaintiffs. The preface begins:
"In my mandate letter from the Prime Minister, I was tasked as Attorney General of Canada to review the Government of Canada’s litigation strategy. I was mandated to make decisions to end appeals or positions inconsistent with the Government’s commitments, the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and Canadian values."
Throughout the preface, shifts in litigation strategy to better reflect the Government’s new commitments and relationship with a class of citizens is emphasized. A “decisive break from the status quo” was deemed necessary. This example provides a perfect template for Premier Smith’s goal of reconciliation with the lockdown protesters and mandate flouters.
A closer-to-home precedent is the Alberta Handbook on Domestic Violence, published under the auspices of the Solicitor General, which outlines how police and prosecutors are expected to handle files in this category of criminal offense. The Handbook leaves no stone unturned in pursuit of the express objective of increasing the conviction rate in such cases.
It is beyond the scope of this essay to provide even a brief summary of the 160-page Handbook. Suffice it to say that it replaces the longstanding criminal-law principles for vetting cases — that there must be a reasonable likelihood of conviction, and it must be in the public interest to go to trial — with the political ideology of “zero tolerance.” Zero tolerance means in practice that every case should be taken to trial, unless the accused pleads guilty.
Not only is the Handbook a severe thumbing of the scales of justice against the accused, it does so in a grotesquely sexist manner. It purposefully promotes the myth that every accused is a guilty male, and every complainant is an innocent female. Despite this awful bias, the Handbook was celebrated in legal circles when it first appeared on the scene. The author won accolades and awards. This piece of political meddling was never criticized for being an illegitimate interference with prosecutorial independence.
How quickly partisans memory-hole lawful avenues of amnesty and reconciliation when they do not have a taste for the particular forgiveness on offer.
Premier Smith, the ball is in your court!
Grant A. Brown is a retired philosopher and home renovator who currently resides in Edmonton, Alberta. An extended version of this article appears on the C2C website
(15) comments
There is no excuse for Danielle Smith not granting amnesty or directing the AG stay provincial COVID offences. The C.M decision of Justice Dunlop makes it clear that any order issued by Dictator Hinshaw was unlawful if Kenney and the Cocktail Cabinet directed the decision. Hinshaw made it clear in the Ingram case that every Hinshaw order was defective in that way.
If the CMOH orders were illegal no charges can be maintained!
Regardless of a politicians personal views, the politics of the day must run the agenda. UCP Priorities are to fix a few key problems in healthcare and fight Ottawa and win the next Election. Then new priorities can be accessed. The pandemic response is still a sensitive issue for many people, even in UCP voters. So you can’t start infighting again. Over time and with the help of the manning report, more and more Albertans will see
that AHS and the crown and our many police chiefs and the RCMP did act like dictators. And they were also wrong. But this awakening will take time and it is politically harmful to address it now.
Let's remember that Danielle Smith was not elected Premier. To grant amnesty three months before her first election as leader would not be prudent. She first needs a mandate to do so, give her some time.
Smith's "hesitancy" on this issue will do nothing to appease the covidians but will surely diminish potential UCP voter enthusiasm and may reduce voter turnout. For many are already beginning to believe that she is just another typical politician playing the polls.
It would be seen as political interference with the judicial system, which is exactly what the left needs to take her down. Premier Smith is not coated with Teflon like Trudeau is, at least not yet.
Even though I would fully support her if she did pardon anyone who is facing or has faced persecution related to this covid B S, it would be 100% political suicide to do so 3 months before the election that will decide whether we have a chance to carve out a life in freedom or be doomed forever. Even if the UCP wins the election by a wide margin, the woke left will rally all their troops to sabotage everything they don't agree with, the real war hasn't even begun. My 2 cts.
Unfortunately Smith's actions here are VERY reminiscent of her time as Wildrose leader...lots of waffling and broken commitmemts chasing political winds , culminating in here abandoning the WR and crossing the foor to the PC's. Her promises to protect personal choice and medical freedom appear to be the first to be abandoned. Not good at all because the next plandemic is just around the corner. She's already showing signs of selling out rights and freedoms and doing a "Kenney".
Pardon them all starting with Tamara. The whole unvaccinated ARE CRIMINAL is BS. And needs to be exposed as such.
What about the amending the human rights act? Surprise! Smith can't keep that promise either. And for those who think she will keep the promise after the election; Why did Smith choose to appoint Shandro as her hand picked justice minister? You don't need to read the tea leaves! We need to stop being naive.
To be safe, I doubt that Premier Smith can issue pardons to ANY
unvaccinated,
white western-European Judeau-Christian,
for ANY REASON,
until after the May election.
Well then, by your logic she can pardon unvaccinated female indigenous women. One Tamara Leach comes to mind.
Of course she can. But remember, the majority of Albertans (including doctors) did NOT read the research or exercise any deductive reasoning wrt the vaccines.
I can't begin to tell you how may doctors, nurses or other health care professionals couldn't tell you on what basis the vaccines were approved.
I asked several.
I would dare you to ask these health care professionals what the limitations of the vaccine trials were, the statistical difference between relative risk and absolute risk, and what conclusions you could actually draw from the trials. Most can't and wouldn't tell you even if they could in fear of their licenses.
A pox on all their houses.....
Cowards the lot of them. They are all wussies these days.
I wish I could say you were wrong but I suspect that's exactly what's going to happen -she won't touch it until after the election; however, if she wins and doesn't pardon people - she is a liar.
[thumbup]
