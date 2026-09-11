Opinion

BRULOTTE: 9/11 — when we knew what was evil

Twenty-five years after the towers fell, our cultural institutions are too sophisticated to call pure evil by its name — and that cowardice threatens our survival.
Manhattan Skyline September 2001
Manhattan Skyline September 2001Image courtesy of ChatGPT
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Terrorism
Opinion
Evil
Opinion Column
9/11
September 11
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