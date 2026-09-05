Opinion

BRULOTTE: America is running out of weapons — China is watching

Modern wars are consuming advanced weapons faster than factories can build them, and Canada is dangerously exposed.
America is running out of weapons — China is watching
America is running out of weapons — China is watchingImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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