BRULOTTE: America’s quiet $40 trillion debt reset

Dr. Bryan Brulotte is Chairman of Sterling-Trust, a Canadian private equity firm. He brings more than four decades of leadership experience spanning the military, private, and public sectors.America is approaching a fiscal problem that cannot be solved by tinkering around the edges. Federal debt is approaching $40 trillion, interest costs have surpassed $1 trillion annually, and Washington continues to run enormous deficits. The conventional choices are unpleasant: raise taxes, slash spending, or continue borrowing until markets eventually impose discipline.But there may be another strategy emerging in plain sight. It is not a plan to eliminate the debt outright, because Treasury operations do not make government obligations disappear. Instead, the emerging approach may involve changing the maturity, ownership, and financing costs of that debt, effectively restructuring America’s borrowing system rather than literally resetting its liabilities.Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has quietly increased the government’s purchases of its own longer-term debt. Beginning in September, Treasury doubled the maximum size of certain buyback operations involving 10- to 30-year securities from $2 billion to at least $4 billion per operation. Treasury describes these purchases as providing “liquidity support” to parts of the bond market.That explanation is plausible. Treasury buybacks can improve market liquidity, especially when particular securities become difficult to trade. But the timing and scale of these operations invite a broader question: is Washington beginning to manage the composition of its enormous debt more aggressively?The Treasury General Account, effectively Washington’s operating cash account, is projected to reach roughly $1 trillion at times. Meanwhile, Treasury has increasingly emphasized shorter-term Treasury bills as the flexible “shock absorber” for government borrowing requirements. Bessent has explicitly said Treasury will adjust its issuance mix as investor demand evolves..That is significant because the government must decide not only how much to borrow but when that borrowing will mature. Greater reliance on short-term bills provides flexibility, although it also exposes Washington to the risk of refinancing its debt more frequently.Long-term American debt is priced largely by the market. Investors buying 10-, 20-, or 30-year Treasuries must consider inflation, America’s deteriorating fiscal position, and geopolitical risk. If investors become nervous about lending Washington money for decades, they demand higher yields, increasing the government’s financing costs.Short-term Treasury bills operate much closer to Federal Reserve monetary policy. Their yields are heavily influenced by expectations for short-term interest rates and Fed decisions. If Washington can shift more borrowing toward shorter maturities while simultaneously generating enormous new demand for Treasury bills, it could potentially reduce its borrowing costs under favourable rate conditions.The obvious question is: who buys all those bills? One possible answer is the rapidly expanding stablecoin industry.Stablecoins are digital tokens generally designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US dollar. Their growth could connect millions of people around the world to dollar-denominated assets without requiring conventional American bank accounts..The GENIUS Act, signed into law last year, established America’s first federal regulatory framework for payment stablecoins. Critically, compliant stablecoins must be backed dollar-for-dollar by permitted liquid assets, including dollars and short-term US Treasuries. The White House itself said the legislation would increase demand for US government debt and strengthen the dollar’s reserve-currency position.Bessent has been even more explicit. He has said stablecoins could expand access to the dollar economy to billions of people while producing a surge in demand for Treasuries. Treasury officials now say stablecoin providers already hold nearly $200 billion in Treasury bills and other near-maturity government securities.Consider what this means. Stablecoin issuers need large quantities of liquid, low-risk assets to support the tokens they create. If those reserves are invested heavily in Treasury bills, growth in stablecoins translates directly into additional demand for short-term American government debt.Someone in Argentina, Turkey, or another country with a depreciating currency does not need an American passport or conventional US bank account to seek refuge in dollar-denominated stablecoins. Yet behind those digital dollars may sit US Treasury bills. Millions, potentially billions, of people seeking protection from unstable currencies could therefore indirectly become financiers of the American government.Bessent has estimated that the stablecoin market, around $300 billion when he spoke last year, could increase tenfold by the end of this decade. If that happens, stablecoins could create an enormous structural buyer for short-term American debt. The magnitude would depend on adoption, regulation, reserve requirements, and how consumers ultimately use stablecoins..Now put the pieces together. Treasury buys back selected longer-dated securities, at least partly to support market liquidity. Washington increasingly relies upon bills to absorb borrowing requirements and adjust its issuance mix. The GENIUS Act creates a regulatory architecture encouraging a rapidly expanding global stablecoin industry to hold short-term Treasuries.Is this an officially declared master plan to eliminate America’s debt? No. Treasury buybacks do not extinguish the government’s overall debt when financed through new borrowing. Calling it a debt “reset” therefore requires an important qualification.But it could represent something almost as consequential: a deliberate restructuring of how America finances its debt. Washington may be seeking to manage the maturity profile of its obligations while cultivating entirely new sources of demand for the securities it issues. That would not solve the underlying deficit problem, but it could fundamentally change how the problem is financed.Rather than eliminating $40 trillion, Washington could progressively alter its maturity structure, broaden the global market for short-term government securities, and potentially reduce the interest burden associated with financing enormous deficits. Stablecoins would simultaneously extend the dollar system deeper into countries where citizens distrust their domestic currencies. The result could be a larger international user base for the dollar and a broader investor base for Treasury bills.There is, however, one enormous vulnerability: the Federal Reserve. A strategy built around short-term borrowing becomes considerably more attractive when short-term interest rates are low or falling. If rates remain elevated, frequent refinancing becomes expensive and exposes the government to greater interest-rate risk..The strategy also depends upon confidence in American monetary institutions. If markets believe the Federal Reserve is independently controlling inflation, the system can work. But if investors conclude that the Fed is suppressing rates primarily to accommodate Washington’s borrowing requirements, confidence in the dollar itself could suffer.America therefore may be attempting something far more ambitious than another Treasury-market intervention. It may be constructing a new financial architecture in which digital dollars used around the world create a growing and potentially permanent source of demand for American government debt. That architecture could reinforce the dollar’s international role while helping Treasury manage the cost and maturity of its borrowing.There has been no congressional vote announcing such a strategy. There has been no presidential address describing it, and the available evidence does not prove that every policy is part of one coordinated master plan. But perhaps there doesn’t need to be.Governments often assemble major financial systems through a series of separate decisions, regulations, and market incentives. Over time, those individual choices can produce an outcome that looks deliberate even when no single document lays out the entire design.The pieces are already moving.Dr. Bryan Brulotte is Chairman of Sterling-Trust, a Canadian private equity firm. He brings more than four decades of leadership experience spanning the military, private, and public sectors.