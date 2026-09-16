Opinion

BRULOTTE: Beyond the ideological trenches — embracing a mixed healthcare system could save Medicare

Universal access doesn't require government monopolies; if independent clinics can deliver faster, safer, and publicly funded care, it's time to put patients before dogma.
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