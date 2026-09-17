Opinion

BRULOTTE: Canada is entering a new era

Canada holds the world's best resources, yet red tape keeps us weak. It is time to stop celebrating investment pledges and start moving earth.
Stephen Harper, Mark Carney, and Ursula von der Leyen
Stephen Harper, Mark Carney, and Ursula von der LeyenImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Canada
Stephen Harper
Trade
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
Canada US trade
EU President Ursula von der Leyen
EU Trade
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