Opinion

BRULOTTE: Canada is losing the race for the Arctic

Russia and China are building military power, infrastructure, and influence in the High North while Canada risks squandering a historic opportunity to defend its sovereignty, develop critical resources, and secure its northern frontier.
There have been renewed calls for Canada to assert its sovereignty in the Arctic and bolster its defences amidst growing threats from China and Russia in the region.
There have been renewed calls for Canada to assert its sovereignty in the Arctic and bolster its defences amidst growing threats from China and Russia in the region.Courtesy of Master Sailor Dan Bard, Canadian Forces Combat Camera, CAF.
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