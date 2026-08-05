Opinion

BRULOTTE: Canada's Military shouldn't censor God

The Armed Forces' new chaplain guidance doesn't promote inclusion — it restricts authentic expressions of faith that have served Canadian troops for more than 150 years.
Canadian Armed Forces chaplains
Canadian Armed Forces chaplainsScreenshot
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Canadian Armed Forces
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Freedom Of Religion
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CAF chaplains
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