Opinion

BRULOTTE: Canada’s real crisis isn’t Donald Trump — it’s our own bad decisions

Politicians can point to tariffs, Trump, and global uncertainty, but Canada’s affordability, housing, healthcare, and productivity problems demand accountability at home.
Mark Carney and Donald Trump
Mark Carney and Donald TrumpScreenshot
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