BRULOTTE: Canada’s real crisis isn’t Donald Trump — it’s our own bad decisions

Dr. Bryan Brulotte is Chairman of Sterling-Trust, a Canadian private equity firm. He holds a doctorate in business and brings more than four decades of leadership experience spanning the military, private, and public sectors. He recently joined the NATO Association of Canada as Vice Chairman.Canada has become remarkably skilled at explaining its problems by looking outward. Tariffs, Washington, Donald Trump, global instability, and international uncertainty dominate our headlines. These developments matter, but they have also become a convenient distraction from a harder conversation.The uncomfortable truth is that many of Canada's biggest challenges were not imposed upon us. They were created here at home through years of public policy decisions made by governments of every political stripe. Too often, our national debate focuses on events beyond our borders while giving insufficient attention to the choices that have shaped life inside them. Housing affordability, healthcare, productivity, immigration, public finances, and public confidence are, first and foremost, Canadian issues requiring Canadian solutions.Consider productivity. Canada remains one of the world's wealthiest countries, blessed with abundant natural resources, a highly educated workforce, and privileged access to global markets. Yet we now record the weakest productivity growth in the G7. That translates directly into slower wage growth, weaker business investment, and a declining standard of living over time. Productivity is not an abstract economic statistic. It determines our long-term prosperity.Housing tells a similar story. Home ownership has become increasingly unattainable for many young Canadians. Population growth has significantly outpaced housing construction, while regulatory delays, infrastructure limitations, labour shortages, and municipal approval processes have constrained supply. These are overwhelmingly domestic challenges. No foreign government created them..Healthcare deserves the same honesty. Canadians remain deeply committed to universal healthcare, yet patients now face record wait times for many specialist services. Demographic change, workforce shortages, and growing administrative complexity cannot be solved simply by spending more money. They require innovation, better management, and stronger accountability.Immigration has long been one of Canada's greatest strengths. It has enriched our economy and strengthened our society. But successful immigration policy requires balance. Welcoming newcomers while allowing housing, healthcare, transportation, and education systems to fall behind ultimately serves neither new Canadians nor those already here.Affordability has become the defining issue for millions of families. Food bank usage has reached historic levels, and an increasing number of working Canadians struggle to meet basic living expenses. At the same time, governments at every level continue to accumulate debt while many citizens question whether public services are improving commensurately.None of this diminishes Canada's extraordinary strengths. We remain a stable democracy with world-class natural resources, innovative entrepreneurs, outstanding universities, and talented people. Our future remains exceptionally promising, but only if we are prepared to confront today's realities honestly. Healthy democracies examine both external threats and internal shortcomings. It is easier to blame foreign governments for our frustrations than to acknowledge where our own policies have fallen short. Yet lasting national renewal begins with accountability, not excuses. America's politics will always influence Canada. But Canada's future will ultimately be determined not in Washington, but by the decisions we make here at home.Dr. Bryan Brulotte is Chairman of Sterling-Trust, a Canadian private equity firm. He holds a doctorate in business and brings more than four decades of leadership experience spanning the military, private, and public sectors. He recently joined the NATO Association of Canada as Vice Chairman.