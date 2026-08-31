Opinion

BRULOTTE: CBC's 9/11 ‘terrorism’ debacle exposes the West's dangerous inability to name evil

When Canada's national broadcaster questions whether 3,000 murders count as terrorism, it reveals a deeper crisis of moral cowardice across Western institutions.
Moral Clarity
Moral ClarityImage courtesy of ChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cbc
Terrorism
Opinion
Evil
Opinion Column
9/11
Moral Clarity
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news