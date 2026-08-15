Opinion

BRULOTTE: Cut bureaucracy, restore readiness — time to rebuild the Canadian military

Ottawa is finally boosting defence spending, but without fixing a bloated bureaucracy and broken procurement, billions will just fuel the same institutional failure.
Canadian military members arrive at 5 Wing Goose Bay in Newfoundland and Labrador for Operation Noble Defender.
Canadian military members arrive at 5 Wing Goose Bay in Newfoundland and Labrador for Operation Noble Defender.NORAD
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