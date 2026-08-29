Opinion

BRULOTTE: Don’t trade Washington for Beijing

Replacing US dependence with Beijing’s favour isn't trade diversification — it’s strategic suicide.
China President Xi Jinping
China President Xi JinpingImage courtesy of Twitter/X
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